Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Michael Ornelas is more excited about Costco than a mildly successful middle income white family of five!

It is The Judgment Day ERA!

After some intro stuff, we go live to Rhea Ripley coming out in a sling and a bit of a sad face.

She says it’s obvious we know what’s going on. After the attack from last week, she is being told that she is stuck on the bench for a few months. She’s also been told. No, she is angry right now, pissed. She has been told she needs to vacate the one thing that means the most to her.

A BULLSHIT chant starts.

She agrees. She says this champion means the most to her in her entire life, and that’s why this is so painful.

She lays the title down on the mat.

This is all because of Liv’s stupid revenge tour. Rhea could have actually had some respect for her, but she blindsided Rhea like the coward that she is. She knows why, too. She would have dropped Liv where she stood. So this is a warning to whoever wins her title, she will drop them.

She then tells Liv that she’s going to destroy her.

Liv Morgan’s music hits and that little spitfire is NOT scared. She comes out, but security is nearby to stop any action. They hold Liv back and she smiles, shedding fake tears for Rhea. Rhea allows herself to be held back as well as Liv is ushered to the back.

Rhea headbutts a security guard.

Sheamus is here! He’ll be in action tonight!

We come back to Rhea Ripley walking up to The Judgment Day. They all hug. Damien Priest tells her they know when she comes back, she’ll be more bad ass than she is right now, because she is Rhea Bloody Ripley. Rhea tells her to keep JD on top, and to look after Dom. Rhea walks away.

SHEAMUS IS HERE!!!

His last match was August of 2023, and he gets a hell of a reaction. He’s in action against…



Sheamus vs Ivar

The bell rings and Ivar gives a bit of a pause to let the crowd soak it all in. LOCKUP! Stalemate. Another and Sheamus gets a side headlock, to the rope, tackle sends Ivar to the ropes, he hits his own, Sheamus backs into the ropes. Neither man down. Sheamus wants a fight. He hits a hard right, ICar next, they go back and forth. To the ropes. Shoulder tackle sends Ivar down! Sheamus tries to beat down on the chest against the ropes but Ivar hangs him up! Ivar in and he corners Sheamus, but Sheamus reverses, climbs the top rope with Ivar. WHITE NOISE OFF THE 2nd BUCKLE!!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: