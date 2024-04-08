Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Michael Ornelas is more excited about Costco than a mildly successful middle income white family of five!

We are OFFICIALLY IN THE CODY RHODES ERA! LETS GOOOOOO!!!

Triple H is here to start RAW! WE’re in Philly, still, and the stands are PACKED! A Triple H chant welcomes Mr. Helmsley as he stands in the center of the ring.

After a THANK YOU, HUNTER chant, HHH says here’s the thing, he came here to help us. Less than 24 hours ago, we all made something very special happen. He can now tell us that this weekend was the greatest Wrestlemania of all time. By every metric, comments, and standards, it was the biggest Mania ever.

He now welcomes us to RAW. He welcomes us to a new time and a new era, and welcomes the man that will lead us into that new era.

Here comes Cody Rhodes to a few cheers.

Kidding, it’s lit.

They’ve got the entrance set up similar to Madison Square Garden, only about ten times bigger in terms of crowd size.

Triple H is about to give him some alone time, but he says congratulations first. He congratulates Cody for bringing an end to one of the most incredible reigns of all time to headlining the greatest Mania of all time, and also, for setting an attendance and gate record ever in the company. Over 20,000. Before he goes, he got a call last night when Mania was over, about two hours later, from a few guys at the studio and they asked him if they could air something special for Cody. H is here to share it with him, but moreover, he’s going to share it with everyone.

Because he set a record, they had to make room, so they had to go bootleg and set up monitors for everyone to see.

Damn, that’s wild.

Lucky for us, they go full screen, and we get a video that covers Cody’s career from the beginning, to Dashing to Stardust, to him leaving, going to the indys (glossing over a stint elsewhere) and returning just to lose to Reigns and spend a year trying to regain the respect and adulation of the crowd only to win it all in the end.

After the vid, Triple H hugs Cody and makes his leave.

Cody stands center ring and lays the title on the ground. He dorps to his knees and gives the title a kiss.

So…what do we want to talk about?

He thought he knew, but this whole business changed that. Something he heard…

He mentions Samantha. Looks over to her. He has something to ask of her, and wants to hear it one more time.

Samantha gives it to him.

Sick.

Huge pop for Samantha.

Two years ago, the RAW after Mania, he laid out his goals and dreamed in the open. Last night, that dream became reality. He has been told the altitude in Philly is 39 feet above sea level, but the air in here feels thin. It must be because they both are standing on top of the mountain. The champion before him, the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, with a 1,316 day reign, we don’t have to like him but Cody acknowledges what he has done. He may be the most important superstar of our generation.

THANK YOU, ROMAN chant

A big question he is asked is why, why is he doing this? He wants to show him one of the main whys.

We look up to a short video of his daughter telling him to finish the story.

Her papa doesn’t just go to work, he goes to work in the main event. He is no longer fighting as challenger, but as champion. His name is Cody Rhodes. Once undesirable, become undeniable, and now undisputed.

IF YA SMELLLLLLLL!!!!!!

The Rock is here!

UNDERTAKER chant! Hahha.

The crowd is giving him the ol Dom Dom treatment, with some boos any time he tries to speak.

STFU chant!!! Hahahaha

The Rock is a lot of things, Philly, but sucks isn’t one of them. Which doesn’t exactly make sense, but ok.

ASSHOLE chant!!

He says he came out here to deliver flowers to Cody Rhodes, and also say that Philadelphia broke another record for the longest gathering of trailer park trash. He then goes on a cuss-filled tirade telling them to shut the fuck up.

His entire line was divided by WHAT chants, which made it oh so beautiful when he dropped “of trailer park trash.”

That was beautiful!

Cody tries to quiet them down by holding up the title.

The Rock holds his up and gets boos.

He say he came out, no fireworks, no blood being spilled, just these two, and The Rock wants to give him his flowers. Cody did it. They can chant what they want, but this is between them two. Cody completed his story and beat Reigns in the middle of the ring. You think all that he had to overcome – Rock making him bleed, ripping his clothes, split his skin, and Cody still did it all. The Rock even made a belt and whipped Cody like a dog. He even put his Mama’s name on it. She was so happy last night. Big ol smile on her face. She’s proud of her boy, and she should be. Someone else was smiling. Dusty in heaven.

As we all know, Dusty was The Rock’s hero. Rock’s dad and Dusty ran the towns, they were good friends. The Rock doesn’t know if his dad is proud, but The Rock doesn’t care. But Cody did it, he finished the story, and look at that belt. The Rock segues into the story of him asking Ali for The People’s Champion moniker.

The Rock then asks Cody if there is any way he can hold the title. The Rock says no fireworks, no harms, he’s held every title except the one Cody has on his shoulder.

Cody confirms the request, The Rock says yes, and Cody says he can hold it for a moment, so long as Cody can hold The Rock’s.

They switch belts.

The Rock then informs us that he’s gotta go away for a little while, now. He gets a little choked up, but the crowd is ready for him to go, as they start with a “Nahnahnahnah” song. Lol. Damn.

The Rock says when he comes back, whether Cody is champ or not, he’s coming back for Cody only.

Cody says he’s looking forward to it.

The Rock tells Cody that the story with Reigns is over, and he’s done it. But the story between him and The Rock…has just begun.

Cody seems confused, says he believes this, because The Rock is the boss, right? The Final Boss, but also on the board with TKO. The Roc kis his literal boss. Right?

The Rock: “That is right.”

Cody doesn’t argue, but he is the champion. He is our champion. And Boss…that means he is The Rock’s champion.

The Rock says all of this is true. There is one last thing before The Final Boss rides off into the sunset. He’s got something to give Cody. No fireworks.

The Rock puts his hand in his pocket, asks Cody to hold out his hand, and palms something into it. Don’t ever break his heart again, says The Rock. If you smell what The Final Boss is cooking.