Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Thank GOD for the lengthy Backlash recap, because I am late as fuuuuuuu.

We see some Superstars show up early for work, then head to Drew McIntyre walking with steam towards the ring from the back. He tells the crowd, who is chanting for Punk, that he only comes out to the big cities. He says we keep taking Punk back, it’s like an abusive relationship, he doesn’t understand it. We buy all the crap he spews. He calls us stupid, even though he doesn’t like to. Last week, Punk calls him a coward, not showing up till he leaves. It’s like he’s got a stooge on the inside – and blames Adam Pearce. The week before, Drew’s on the stage, Punk is in the skybox. Punk is running from him. He will no longer waste his time on a person who may not be cleared for another twenty years.

Speaking of things that’ll never happen, Jey lost another title match. His award? His spot in the KotR. He brings up Priest, calls him a paper champion, and this brings out Priest.

Damien Priest comes out with what seems like new music, complete with him saying “All rise” repeatedly, among other things, in the background.

Priest snickers at Drew as he makes his entrance and grabs a mic.

He says Drew has some serious issues. Since Drew cant shut his hole, how about he does something different. How about Drew says what he says to someone’s face.

Priest would love to, but Punk keeps running away. Since Priest is here, he’ll say something positive. He knows Priests’ story, it’s inspirational. He’s paid his dues, he deserves it all, just not to be champion. Drew says his neighbor Dave has a great story, too, but he shouldn’t be champion, This is a case of the title making the man. This title is in its infant stages, it needs the man to make the title. It needs Drew. Priest knew he couldn’t beat Drew one-on-one, so he used the briefcase.

Priest calls him delusional, says he is blaming everyone for his failures. Didn’t he choose this life? He chose to be a WWE Superstar. He should choose to find a mirror, and blame the asshole in the mirror. He wanted to cash in on Rollins. He and Drew could have went to war at Mania, but Drew stopped him. Multiple times. That’s Drew’s fault. Then Drew explained that if Priest was smart, he’d wait for Drew to beat Seth, then cash in on him. That’s on Drew. Then Mania comes, he finally won. All he had to do was leave. But he stayed. He gloated. He saw Punk and made him more important than the title and his wife. He also got his ass beat by a one-armed man. So yeah, Priest cashed in. Drew will heal, he’ll get cleared. If Drew wants a shot, he’s got it. He can call Priest a paper champ all he wants, but when he’s done with Drew, he’ll eat those words.

We cover the Queen of the Ring Tournament from last week and where we are tonight.

After that, we head to earlier tonight where Shayna and Iyo got into a shoving match outside.

Iyo Sky makes her entrance, and as she poses on the ropes, Shayna Baszler comes from off-screen to choke her down to the mat outside and attack. Refs break them up as we head to break.



Queen of the Ring Quarterfinals Match

Iyo Sky vs Shayna Baszler

We come to the match in progress. COLE brings up their time in Stardom as Iyo tries to springboard onto Shayna. A QR Code comes up and commentary makes mention of it. Shayna grabs Iyo in a arm lock and hangs her over the top rope, just letting Iyo drag down. Shayna uses the 5 count, then heads down and sends Iyo into the ringside, again, then the apron. Shayna sends Iyo into the ring. She rolls in to follow. Iyo rolls back out. Shayna follows. She kicks Iyo in the back then lifts the apron for some more damage She brings Iyo over to the ring mat ropes that are tied to the ring structure, and kicks the arm hard. Shayna sends Iyo into the ring. Shayna follows, rolls in at 8, and covers for 1..2….NO! Shayna tries to break the arm, but iyo trips her up. Rope work and Iyo with a standing rana. She kicks the side of the head of Shayna. Double underhook from Iyo. Shayna with a clutch from behind, but Iyo escapes, Shayna works the arm, puts her foot under the armpit and falls back! Running high knee to the corner by Shayna! She splits the legs and crawls the corner. Shayna locks the hips, Iyo elbows the back. Shayna tries to gutwrench, Iyo falls on the mat feet first, and shoves Shayna. Shayna hangs upside down in th corner. The ref hells Shayna fall from the hung position. Iyo with an Asai Moonsault!

We are BACK and Iyo has Shayna cornered. She rushes and Shayan sends her to the apron. High kick but Iyo catches it and sends Shayna flying to the center of the ring. Iyo with a double knee to the back. She covers for 1..2.NO!!! Iyo tries for a moonsault, Baszler with the feet up, Iyo catches the boot, pins with a bridge for 1…NO!!! Shayna with a clutch from behind! Iyo flips into a pin, Shayna spins, Iyo locks in the STF! Shayna t oth her knees! She locks the head, slams the back on the knee, running knee. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Shayan up first,

Iyo on her knees, Baszler runs with a kick but Iyo catches. Dragon Screw. Iyo with a running double knee to the chest! Steps on the stomach. To the top rope! OVER THE MOONSAULT!!!! Cover! 1..2…3!!!!!!

Winner: Iyo Sky

Hot damn, that coulda went another five and been just as good, if not better. Beautiful.

Total Rating: 10:49

Match Time: ***3/4

Iyo gets some mic time after her match. She is asked what’s next, and Iyo speaks Japanese, but basically alludes to being champion again.