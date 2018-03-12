Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Guess who is back mother fucker! I just had surgery on an umbilical hernia and I’m all drugged up on Norco, so youll have to excuse me if there is a five star match with AJ Lee in the report.

Let’s go!

RAW starts with a new video package.

We start RAW with Poppa Kurt doing Poppa Kurt things like struggling to put his hands in the air. He thanks Detroit for the warm welcome and says he is honored to be able to compete at Mania with Ronda. They will be competing against the Commish and COO, Trips and Steph, just in case you were wondering. Angle will not be sorry for what he does to HHH. Speaking of Mania, he wants to talk Brock vs Reigns. Angle says he was just told Brock would not make it here tonight.

It appears that Roman Reigns is not happy about Brock not showing up. What’s the over/under on Reigns calling Brock a punk bitch tonight? Coach calls Reigns “beloved” by the sports entertainment community.

Reigns wishes he was surprised; but he’s not. He said this a couple of weeks ago – Brock doesn’t respect Reigns, the company, or anyone here in Detroit. He doesn’t even respect those watching around the world. He feels like everyone can relate. Brock didn’t show up for work today. Or last week. What are the consequences? What kind of penalty for Brock will there be? OF course, there isn’t one, because he’s Vince’s boy. Angle tries to take the mic away. Reigns asks Detroit what would happen if they didn’t show up…

What would happen to Angle if he didn’t show up? They’d fire him. They’d fire Reigns, too. It’s not fair. Angle is just a middle man. The real problem is Vince. The man that he just walked past and vince didn’t even have the courtesy to let Reigns know what was happening. Instead, Angle had to say it live on TV. Reigns busts his ass for Vince. He’s not home a majority of the year for him. He will not be disrespected by Vince McMahon.

Reigns slaps the mic back in the hands of Angle and leaves the ring.

Reigns heads to the backstage area where Vince is near Gorilla. He gets in the face of McMahon. Shane is nearby. Vince removes the headset, he wants to take Roman to the side. He said let’s go talk. Reigns and Vince walk away as we go to commercial.

Renee Young is outside Mr. McMahon’s office. She says things got loud, but things have settled down. Reigns heads out of the office. Renee wonders what happened, but Reigns walks away. Mr. McMahon is out shortly after. He wants to bring us up to speed. Brock is not his “boy.” He’s not Heyman’s boy either. Brock has certain freedoms, and he’ll get to that, but Brock has earned most of those freedoms. Brock can get a little out of line, but he assures that Brock will be here next week, and he assures that he will fight come Mania against Reigns. He gives his word that Brock will be here. One other thing – the word of respect. Based on what just happened, Reigns has been temporarily suspended.



Match 1: Sonya Deville vs Sasha Banks

Banks with rights to start. Whip into a rollup for 1.. Backslide attempt but Sasha releases and works the arm. Cover from Sasha for 1..2..NO! Sasha sends Sonya to the outside. We are back from a break. We missed a knee to Sasha. Now, Sonya is working the mid sectino with a leg scissors. She scoops the legs and drops her Cover from Sonya for 1..2..NO!!! Sonya sends Sasha into the corner head first. Sonya with kicks to Sasha. Another kick to the chest. Leg scissors again to Sasha. Sasha turns into hold and stands. She backs Sonya into the corner. Snapmare from Sasha. Kick from Sonya! She hits the ropes. Knee to the chest of Sasha. Cover for 1.2…NO!! Kicks from Sonya. Shoulders in the corner. She rushes the corner again, ut Sasha moves. Sasha with a kick. Double kicks and Sasha hops on the apron then hits a high knee. Sasha kicks Sonya away. Knees from the middle ropes. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! mandy tries to get involved, but Bayley knocks her as off.

Backstabber to Sonya. Bank Statement, and Deville taps!

Winner: Sasha Banks



Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Bayley walks away immediately after the match.

Absolution stare down Sasha then hop on the apron. Sasha attacks Mandy. Sonya in. Sasha hits her again. Mandy with a clothesline. Girls attack as Paige makes the rules. Mandy liftys Sasha. Sonya with a high kick to Sasha.

The Miz is in the middle of the ring, ready to be awesome. He welcomes us to MizTV, and I feel it. So Miztourage have an opportunity tonight which is why they’re not here. He speaks of elevating careers. These guys get opportunity after opportunity. They are the guys Miz will defeat come Mania. Miz introduces Seth Rollins first. Finn is out next, and Miz calls both of them very comfortanble, even though they are in the ring with the guy that took away their singles match. miz calls he and Seth the workhorses of the WWE. They could have burned it down. He tells Finn that he just doesn’t have the accomplishments that either Miz or Seth have. Isn’t Finn always in his way?

Seth wonders how stupid Miz thinks they are. Seth is aware of what he’s trying to do. it’s a Triple Threat, deal with it. Miz is just trying to get the truth. The truth, Finn is the man…in bingo halls. Don’t get Miz wrong, Finn’s WWE resume is lacking but he does have ONE thing. Two years ago, Finn was the first ever Universal Champion. That is a huge accomplishment. Maybe Miz should be talking to Finn. Maybe he’s the one that deserves the one-on-one match at Mania. Finn has proven that he’s better than Seth, why should he have to do it again?

Finn says that Miz literally JUST TRIED this technique with Seth. He’ll have to try a lot harder. Miz takes offense, claims that this title is his and he made it what it is. Finn is acting like Miz is the bad guy. Is Miz the bad guy here? Crowd seems to think so. Amazing. Admit it, Seth resents Finn. Every time he comes along, Finn tries to one-up Seth. And does Finn really trust Seth? He is gonna stab him in the back; just ask The Shield.

Seth tells Miz to shut up. Seth doesn’t need to be fired up. It’s the IC Title. It’s Mania. They’re already fired up. Want the truth? Seth is gonna beat Miz and take the title and he’s sorry Finn, but he doesn’t stand a chance. Finn brings up the last time they had a championship match. Oh yeah, Finn beat him with one arm.

Miz is all instigating in the middle of the convo. It’s great.

Seth says in 4 weeks, he’s going to stomp Finn on his way to the title. Finn doesn’t want to wait, says let’s go now. Miz stands, all smiles. Miz encourages the YES chants. Seth tosses the mic. He gets in rthe face of Finn. They jaw jack, then turn to The Miz. Miz tries to escape the ring. Seth toses him into a right hand by Finn. Finn clotheslnies Miz to the outside. Finn with a right hand to the face of Finn. Finn is out! Seth leaves.

Cesaro and Sheamus make their entrance, and Bo and Axel attack before the match even begins! Sheamus and Cesaro try to get back their mindset. They are able to concentrate and set up for the match. Cesaro and Sheamus get on the apron. They enter and attack! Sheamus gets Bo in the corner. Cesaro stomps Axel in the corner. Wilder and Dawson are here and they rush the ring. They attack Cesaro and Sheamus. Sheamus and Cesaro fight back. In come Bo and Axel. They team with Revivla to attack Cesaro and Shemaus.

Here come Anderson and Gallows! Thwy attack Sheamus and Cesaro on the outside of the ring. Cesaro and Sheamus are at the bottom of the ramp, but here come TItus and APollo along with Heath and Rhyno. They grab Sheamus and Cesaro and send them int othe ring. Now all the teams attack Cesaro and Sheamus. Everyone continues to attack until Cesaro slips out and leaves through the crowd. Sheamus sneaks back up the ramp.

John Cena is out here next. He forgets he’s sad and says hello to Coach then says we never give up.

We are less than four weeks, and Cena has found his road. Ah, no wonder he’s so happy. It’s not the ideal path, it’s different, but if he’s brave enough to stand out here then he is brave enough to face the truth. He gave 100% last night and didn’t get the job done. No excuses, and no one to blame except himself. Loud Undertaker chant. Cena is here tonight to tell us that he will not contribute to Mania this year. This doesn’t mean that he quit or that he is walking away. It doesn’t mean that he’ll miss it. He is going to be there; he just won’t have a match. He has felt the energy, but this year he gets to BE the energy. This year, he will be going as a fan. He’s not going to Mania with a boo boo face, he’s going to have a blast. He’s excited just like us, fired up just like us, he may be sitting next to one of us. Cena gets hops into the crowd to kick it with sasquatch, and this is apparently too much for UK to handle, cuz the feed goes out. Cena starts a chant with some people. Well, he tries to start a LETS GO ROMAN chant, but the fns aren’t down.

Cena hops back into the ring. He says there is something to address, though, and it’s one they can’t do at Mania. Let’s get it out of their system now. He starts the dueling chant, and he crowd proudly obliges. The only time he’d hear that is if right now he did something he wasn’t supposed to do. Like what’s the worst that can happen? If he did what he wasn’t supposed to do? He’s gonna buy a ticket.

Fuck it, since it’s not going to change anything….

“I challenge The Undertaker to a match at Wrestlemania.”

Crowd goes wild. YES Chants galore. Cena was told that this was impossible, even though the fan in him wants to see it, and he accepted it. Never asked why. Why? Cuz of the WWE Execs? No, they’d shut his mic off, and just like ROman, he’d be suspended. SO, he challenges again.

He says it three times, and in a mirror, so it’s true now.

Mic is still on. Cena is still there. It’s not the WWE, and it’s none of us that is stopping us from happening. There is one individual keeping it from happening, and that’s The Undertaker. So allow him to address Taker hisself.

Get over your own ego…..

The difference between Taker and Cena, is that when Cena fails, he gets up and goes to work the next day. Taker hides his head in the sand, embarrassed. A symbol so strong is really so fragile. Stop hiding behind your lame excuses. Taker is not too old, he’s not washed up or broken down, because if he was broken down, he wouldn’t be posting workout videos on his wife’s Insta. The only person stopping this match from happening is The Undertaker. Cena calls him a self-centered, conceited, ego-maniac. So if it takes feeding his ego, let’s have Cena try his best. He asks the crowd. The crowd wants it.

Cena tells Taker that if he was Taker, he’d want one more match.

Backstage, The Bar is upset with Angle. They claimed they were looking for competition, they just wanted someone to step up. They don’t feel safe on RAW if management doesn’t support them. They hear of rumors of a Superstar Shakeup after Mania. They want to be traded. They bring up the Brothers, or New Day, or even The Usos. They’ll even take on those idiots Breezango. Because they know when they’re not wanted.

Angle says there’s no way they’re trading them. There will be a RAW tag team battle royal tonight to find out who the opponents are. Yay.

Elias is here to play some instruments, but stops and says this is our fault, then walks out of the ring. He is all neckbraced up.

Backstage, Braun talks words. Words show up on the screen while Braun cuts his promo. He isn’t going to beg and plead for a path, he’s going to find his own. Someone is going to get these hands.



Match 3: Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins

Lockup to start. Finn is backed into the ropes. Break. Another lockup in the middle of the ring. Finn works the left arm. Seth spins out of it and works the arm of Finn. finn is down to a knee. He stands and turns into the hold, flips the arm, and locks it up behind Seth. Seth turns into the ghold, Finn works the wrist in front of Seth. Seth spins, kips up right ino a hard right hand. Seth backs Ginn inot the ropes. Hops over. Finn with a clothesline. Chop to Finn. Snapmare and a kic kto the back of Finn. He sends Finn into the corner. Left hands to the face of Finn. He stomps Finn down. Seth with the head. Chop to Finn. Another chop to Finn. Whip to the ropes. Fin reversesd and ducks. Seth goes for a rollup but Finn hits a kick to the face. Finn sends Seth to the outside. Seth stands near the barricade. Diving dropkick through the ropes to Seth! Finn on te apron. He runs with a kick to the face and shoulder of Seth!