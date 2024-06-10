Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

After a quick rundown of a few of tonight’s matches, we go live with Drew McIntyre!

Drew wants to know who is ready for a new champion. He wants priest, but he knows where Priest is, there must be a Judgment Day nearby.

Here comes Damien Priest who comes out with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Priest tells Drew he has his shot but he’s still making excuses.Last week, Priest made it personal? Why? Because he played Drew’s game? Drew made it personal by saying he needs Judgment Day to be champion. This title isn’t theirs, it’s his. He’s going into Drew’s territory and put him down, and as much as he loves his crew, he doesn’t need them to be champion. He is champ because he is Damien Priest.

Drew says his title belongs to him, but Priest tells him to give it a rest. He’ll make this real simple – how bout tonight, Drew vs Finn. If he wins, Judgment Day will be barred from ringside. But when Finn wins, he wants them there front and center to have the honor to watch him beat him in his home.

Drew is down.

We head back to last week when Liv cornered Dom like a dom.

Backstage, Liv Morgan tells Dominik Mysterio that she’d like to call him daddy, and offers him her hotel room key.



Lyra Valkyria vs Iyo Sky

Iyo corners Lyra and sends her down hard by her head. She slaps her around then steps on her ponytail til the ref stops her. Iyo attacks some more, with kicks to the back then to the chest. She grabs her by the head, whip to Lyra into the corner, Lyra flips out, trips Iyo over, hits the ropes, dropkick to Iyo. She hooks the hips, Northern Lights, pin. 1..2…NO!!!iyo with a hard slap. High knee from Lyra, she beats down on the back then hits a few more knes. Leg lariat misses, Iyo flips aside, kicks, gets caught, Lyra shoots the gs, then turns Iyo onto her back and lifts her arm, pulling her up into a submission. She releases then kicks Iyo in th mouth. She dives through the ropes but Iyo backs up, catches her and puls her out. Iyo to the apron. Asai Moonsault!

We are back and Lyra is bouncing off the ropes with a springboard crossbody. Lyra with a clothesline. Another. A spin kick then a push, a missed kick then a leg lariat. Lyra to the top rope. Missile dropkick! She hoks the legs, fisherman! Cover! 1..2..NO!!!! Lyra tries for a German, Iyo flips her into the buckle, knee to the back with a backbreaker! Iyo to the top rope! MOONSAULT! Lands on her feet! Lyra with a firemans, Iyo slinks down, Lyra sits into a pin! 1..2…NO!!!! Not this time! Iyo with a stomp! Cover! 1…2…..NO!!! Drop toe hold to Lyra, springboard, Lyra catches her! Nightwing! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! DAKOTA STOPS THE PIN AND THE REF DOESN’T SEE!!! Lyra hits the ropes, dropkick to Kairi and Dakota! Lyra to the top rope! Iyo up, hits the ropes, Lyra falls into the corner, running knees! Iyo to the ropes!

OVER THE MOONSAULT! THE KNEES ARE UP!!! THE KNEES ARE UP!!!! LYRA WITH A TORNADO DDT! Nightwing attempt but Iyo pulls her hair, then rolls her into a crucifix pin! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Iyo Sky

Damn that was fun. Amazing match, these girls got chemistry, but they are also just incredibly talented.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 10:25

Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane attack then leave the ring to don Iyo, but Iyo wants to get her licks in, so runs back into the ring and attacks until Kitana Chance and Kayden Carter come down to make the save.

We head backstage where Dominik Mysterio is sitting in deep thought with a picture of Rhea behind him. In come Carlito, Finn Balor, and JD. Dom tells them Liv was there earlier and gave him a key. Carlito says that’s cool. Lol.

Backstage, The Miz is lookin for R-Truth, and asks Sami Zayn. Sami says he aint seen him. He then walks over to Maxxine and Akira Tozawa to ask if they are ok. Maxxine says she’s been better but they’ll be ok. Sami apologizes, asks if they saw the footage from last week. Maxxine says yes. He doesn’t wanna sound like a broken record, but he reminds them that they don’t have to take this.

In comes Otis to stare Sami down. Sami says he’ll see Otis in the ring tonight. Otis says he lost it, it won’t happen again, let him explain.

Sami says no, he gets it. He’s been through this. He knew his reaSons, though. He’s not sure why Otis still does. Otis says at one time, he had it all. Then he lost it all. His briefcase, his peach, his boy Tucky…he lost it all. Gable was there. He is his family. Maxxine is his family. Akira is his family. Without Gable, he is nothing.

Sami yells that this is not true, those are Gable’s words, does Otis know how special he is, how he could be? He hopes one day, he can see it for himself.

Amazing.

Backstage, Priest asks Dom about what happened earlier. Finn says don’t worry, the key is right here.

Priest looks at the empty table, says right where?

Everybody leaves. Lol.

Ludwig Kaiser gets a promo that says last week he proved he is not just a mouthpiece. He beat Sheamus. He will not be taken lightly, he is designed for greatness and belongs at the top.

Nice.



The Judgment Day and Carlito vs Braun Strowman and LWO

JD hightails it out the ring as he and Braun are the legal man. He hops in to tag in Dom, so Braun tags in Rey. Dom tags JD back in. JD misses a right, Rey with a whip, hops over, Jd swings with a fist but Rey catches him, locks the fingers, runs the ropes, rana from Rey. Dropkick to JD. Rey locks the head, whips to the corner, tag to Lee. Lee trips JD then swings in with a kick. He grabs JD then hits a suplex, into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Dom. Whip to Lee, kicks from Lee, rebound GERMAN! Rey gets a tag. He flies with a senton to Dom! Rana to Dom!!!! Dom is outside! Kick from Lee to JD, Rey assists Lee with a rana. Rey misses a 619, flies over the top rope, gets caught, but her comes Lee to slide under the ring, then get hit by a horizontal Rey. Gutbuster from JD to Rey.

Rey and Carlito are the legal men after the break. Both men down, crawling for a tag. JD gets a tag and prevents Rey from tagging in. JD drops him with a back suplex. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Tag from Carlito. Carlito goes for a right, Rey ducks, clothesline from Carlito. Hard whip from Carlito. He knocks Lee off th corner. Whip to rey, Rey kicks out the corner, right to Dom, to JD, slides under Carlito, spinning heel kick. Rey crawls for a tag. Braun wants in. Rey gets close, but JD is here! Rey kicks Dom, sends JD outside. Rey inches towards Braun, but Dom and JD pull Braun down! Carlito with a whip. Shoulder to post! JD and Dom check on Carlito outside. Carlito back in, grabs Rey’s boot, tag to JD. JD elbow drops the back. Suplex, but Rey spins and turns it into a DDT! TAG TO LEE! Tag to Carlito! Block, right to Carlito, another, another. Whip is rversed but Lee hits a rana! To the corner goes Carlito, Lee gets sent to the apron, sends Carlito into the buckle, kick to the face, Lee to th top rope, rright hand from Carlito. Carlito to the top rope, Lee up top as well. Tree of Woe for Carlito. Lee with a stomp! He pulls Carlito into a pin, gets 1..2..NO!!! JD breaks it up, Rey enters to take him outside. Dropkick from Dom sends Rey off the apron. He turns, and Liv Morgan is on the apron! Dom slides out and tells Liv she needs to leave, she cannot be here. Liv pleads her case from the apron until Zelina Vega shoves her off and she lands on Dom. Liv smiles in full mount, rubbing on Dom’s chest. Here comes Zelina to attack Liv some more! JD and Rey break them up. Braun is on the arpno. LEE TAGS IN BRAUN!!!!

Braun drops off the apron and does the train hitting Dom, then JD, then Carlito! He sends Carlito into the ring. Big splash in the corner. Powerslam! Tag to Lee. Lee stands on Braun’s shoulders then flies with a splash! Cover! 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Braun Strowman

A fun enough match, even if the face in peril segment lasted a little too long, and there were a few missed hits from Rey and Dom.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:55

Video package for Ilja Dragunov.