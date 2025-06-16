Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another episode of WWE Raw on Netflix! This week’s KOTR/QOTR Fatal Four-Ways are now part of the First Round, which they weren’t last week but now we smile and accept it just like…yeah, I probably shouldn’t go down that road but the WWE brass is really tempting me with all their out of the ring nonsense putting over questionable politicians that have evil in their hearts. I feel like Thunderbolt Patterson out here. He got so full for years, and I’m getting there too. That’ll piss off folks that live in denial, but I have to speak the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

We’re in Green Bay, Wisconsin! Gunther is WALKING! Bayley is WALKING! Stephanie Vaquer is talking to somebody on her phone. Jey Uso is WALKING!

We hear Liv Morgan’s music! Michael Cole & Corey Graves are at ringside with the call. Liv welcomes us to Monday Night Morgan and introduces us to the greatest IC champion of all time, “Dirty” Dominick Mysterio. Dom says tonight is all about Liv. Liv talks about how she took Nikki Bella out last week. She paved her own way and became a 4-time Women’s Tag Team Champion, and is the greatest women’s tag team champion of all time. She demands respect. She also demands the rematch she never got for the Women’s Championship.

IYO SKY appears! ! IYO wants Liv to shut her mouth, all she does is show disrespect. She disrespected Nikki Bella, so she also disrespected her. Liv talks some stuff, then IYO says she has to earn it. Liv says that Iyo should respect Dom because he’s a smart man, which Iyo responds to by taking cheap shots at Liv & Dom! Good for her!

Cole & Graves look at the KOTR & QOTR brackets.

Queen of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Asuka vs. Ivy Nile vs. Raquel Rodriguez: