Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

a Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s RAW BINGO!!!! I hope everyone got their card! I was unable to print a master card, so please keep an eye out for things that happen throughout tonight’s episode. I’ll try and highlight the items I recall adding to each card as they happen! Let’s hope for a winner this time around!

LET’S GOOOOOOOO!!

Last year, I mentioned that it was the first time I disliked the RAW after Mania since doing this due to the fact that the WWE is now aware of the fact that we love it. I’m strongly hoping for a bit less of an efforted affair to try and wow us.

Speakin of wow:

We start RAW proper with the NEW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION, Seth Rollins! We get a recap of last night, as if Seth wearing the belt around his waist doesn’t already tell us what happened. A YOU DESERVE IT chant breaks out and Seth disagrees. He says that WE deserve it. He’s waited a long time to stand in this ring and hold the title above his head. THANK YOU ROLLINS chants gets off the ground. Seth has some news for us. He says he heard that Brock left to Vegas after his match for some meetings. He says that Brock and Heyman can stay in Las Vegas as far as he is concerned. He is the reigning, defending, fighting, undisputed Heavyweight champion, and he will be a champion that everyone around the world can be proud of. He is interrupted by….

THE NEW DAY!!!

Big E is heard on the loud speakers to introduce themselves and the….NEWWWWW WWE CHAMPION! Loud Kofi chant, and our WWE Champ is all smiles. He heads down pointing to the fans

Kofi says he sees the look on his face, and he seems really confused. Seth says it’s Monday, not Tuesday. Woods brings up Seth defeating Brock, and Kofi doing the unthinkable. He won his first WWE Championship match in 11 years and became our WWE World Heavyweight Champion! Bib E does the splits, and a hot chick in the crowd smiles. Hey girllll.

Seth points out Big E is doing a full split.

Crowd pops for the splits.

Kofi says that after his match, he was hanging out in the locker room with his two sons watching the main event of Mania, and he thought that was a great idea for Becky Lynch….soooooooooo what Kofi is saying, how bout The New Universal Champion and the New WWE Champion have a winner take all match here tonight? No Shield, No New Day, just Kofi v Seth, Title for Title.

Crowd chants This is Awesome as Kofi and Seth go face to face. They do this weird wannabe Rock/Hogan head turn but it doesn’t pan out well and comes off as awkward.

Anyway, Seth says challenge accepted.



Match 1: The Revival vs Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Dawson and Ryder start. They spin over towards the heel corner. Tag to Dash. He comes in and they try to double team but Ryder is onto their game, and heads towards his partner till the ref sends Dawson out. Side headlock from Dash. Ryder pushes against the ropes, but Wilder doesn’t release the hold. Rope work and Ryder gets kicked in the chest. Ryder with a clothesline, though, sending Dash down hard. Tag to Hawkins. He’s in and we get a double team into a pin from Hawkins for 1..2…NO! Right elbow from Dash. Tag to Dawson who hiuts an uppercut. Another. Stomp to the hand. He grabs Hawkins by the hair and sends him into the corner .Chop from Dawson. Right hand to the head. Side headlock takedown. Dawson releases, we get rope work, and Hawkins hits a dropkick. Hard right in the corner .Hawkins with another right to the head. Dash is in the ring and grabs Hawkins by the hair. He swings up with. Kick to the face. Ryder gets in the ring. Ref is distracted. Knee from Dash to the back and Dawson hits an uppercut. Tag to Dash and they hit a Hart Attack. Pin for 1..2..NO!!!

Back from break, and Hawkins and Dawson are both reaching for a tag. They both get it. Ryder in and knocks Dawson down then gives knees to Wilder. Missile dropkick then a one arm flapjack to Dawson. Back body drop to Dash. Broski Boot to Dawson. Tag to Hawkins. Another Broski boot to Dawson. Hawkins in. Gets a good one of the top rope on Dash. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Dash goes for a suplex, Hawkins lands on his feet. Sorta. Hammy gives out. He goes for a suprirse roll up for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Ryder. Whip to Dash. Dash ducks with a clothesline. Dawson pulls Hawkins out the ring. Dash with a pin usuing the ropes. 1..2.NO!!! Clothesline to Ryder. Brainbuster to Hawkins! Tag to Dawson. Dash gets Ryder on the shoulders. Dawson flies off. Pin. It’s over! 1…2….NO!!!!!! Ryder kicks out! Ryder tries to suplex off the apron. He reveres it into a neck breaker but Dawson is able to get out. Pin fo 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Hawkins as Dawson rolls up but Hawkins is legal. SHATTER MACHINE TO RYDER! Hawkins is legal! Dawson runs to cover Ryder.

Hawkins shoves Dash out. Rollup from Hawkins on Dawson for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Good stuff but can’t help but to feel bad for Dash and Dawson.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Len Enjoyment Level: 7/10

My boy Lenny is at Mania and he’s sharin some stuff with me! Look for the Len Enjoyment level after each match!

Ladies and Gentlemen, we are introduced to….Baron Corbin.

Anyway….

Awwwww, she’s cooking for me:

Corbin comes out after the intro, applauding himself, as Cole says Corbin did something so wrong and humiliating.

Corbin says “boo hoo, boo hoo,” then the crowd starts an ASSHOLE chant, but Corbin takes this as a compliment. For weeks, he’s listen to all of us whine and cry about Angle’s choice, and Corbin showed all of us that Angle doesn’t deserve to be in the same ring as him.

SHUT THE FUCK UP chant

He calls the crowd real classy, and would expect nothing less from a bunch of dirty New Yorkers. Look, even with his long list of accomplishments, he is used to people doubting him. As usual, he proved them wrong. He is better than an Olympic gold medalist, and after that dominating victory, he feels like he deserves a gold medal of his own.

Kurt Angle’s music hits. Crowd pops. Angle is all smiles, and comes out clapping. Crowd thanks Angle.

Angle calls Corbin the better man. His career is officially over. Corbin’s is just getting started. So Angle wishes him all the luck in the world. He extends his hand out to Len…..Angle then says, “Bad luck” and Angle hits an ANGLE SLAM!!! ANKLE LOCK TO CORBIN!! Corbin crawls out of the ring, breaking the hold, and that’s that.

Angle celebrates with the crowd for a bit until…

LARS SULLIVAN’s music hits!!! He comes out! Lars enters the ring and stares down Kurt. Kurt is open-mouthed, but steps up to Lars. Lars seethes. He stares Angle dow, lifts him, then slams Angle down hard. Lars gets the boos from the crowd. He pounds his chest then looks over to the corner. He heads to the top rope as the crowd chants Asshole. Lars flies off the top rope with a headbutt to Angle’s chest.

Len’s View:



Len’s Enjoyment Level: Shut the Fuck Up

Overall Segment: 6/10

We get a commercial that says starting next Monday, the WWE will have a shakeup. So look forward to that.

Alexa is announced as someone in a match, so looks like the Sasha banks match may be happening.

Ah shit, maybe not. Bayley is out first. Her wacky wavy inflatable arm flailing tube men do a much better job tonight as opposed to their horrible flailing last night. Like, honestly, get it together, guys…



Match 2: Bayley vs Alexa Bliss

Alexa mocks the loss from last night and Bayley ain’t having it. She gets Alexa in the corner then looks to attack on the apron, buyt Alexa drops down and pulls Bayley to the outside then gives her a right hand to the face. Back in the ring, Alexa locks in a cravat from behind as the crowd cheers for Bayley. Alexa with a right, hits a clothesline, then waits for Bayley to stand. She rushes the corner, stops, and slaps the SHIT out of Bayley. Holy shit that was a harsh one. Alexa shoves Bayley then kicks her a couple of times in the face. Bayley shoves her into the corner and hits some shoulders. Bliss goes for a sunset flip, but Bayley drops her weight and nearly gets ap in, only she’s holding the ropes. Bayley rushes the corner and jumps over Alexa, holds onto her and sends Alexa’s head into the post. Pin for 1..2…NO!! Alexa rolls to the outside. Bayley grabs her on the outside and sends her in and Alexa kicks her.

Bayley in. DDT to Bayley! Pin for 1…..2….3!!!

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Looks like they’re building Ms. Bliss up again. Cool.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Len’s Enjoyment Level: 7/10

THE MAN IS HERE!!!!

Becky says about 9 years ago, she was working in a bar not far from here .She gives herself a nice little moniker of Becky Two Belt and the crowd starts it up. She says that for months, Ronnie and Ric’s daughter went on about how they were better. Olympics this and 8 time that and UFC this and longest reigning that, but at Mania, when all was said and done, this woman walked in with nothing and left with everything. She knows she’s not the strongest, fastest, most athletic, but she does have a good theme song – as the crowd starts singing it and doing a cute job of it.

She will say one thing; leaving home at 15 looking to fight around the world taught her how to survive. She will always overcome and win in the end. She calls Ronnie a Lil Weirdo, and tells Ronda that whenever she’s done sulking and wants to come back for a little more, she’s game. As for Charlotte, she’s sure the McMahon family will just hand her the tag team titles or something to help her cope from losing to her again.

As for now, she knows the women in both divisions are after her, but just remeber, she is ready to slap the heads off of all of them.

She holds a title in the air while the other dons her shoulders, and she is all smiles as the crowd chants her name.

Just as Becky leaves the ring, Lacey Evans heads down the ramp. She meets Becky at the bottom and looks her and the titles up and down. Becky grins. Lacey looks to leave, then hits a right hand straight to the face.

Lacey pats herself down and heads up the ramp, but Becky rushes and attacks! She beats her down until Lacey gets the upperhand a bit. Becky hits a knee then a few uppercuts, and some hard swings to her head until Lacey drops some elbows to the back of the head. Lacey grabs the hair, but Becky fights back and lands an elbow to her head. Lacey tries to send Becky into the stage, but Becky stops it with a boot then looks to lock in the arm bar. Lacey escapes and runs down the stage as refs hold Becky back.

Len’s Enjoyment Level: 9/10

Backstage, Seth is wrapping his wrist. Charley comes in wondering why he accepted tonight’s challenge. Seth says this is what he loves, what he lives for, and while he admires New Day and the fact that New Day and Kofi gave him the challenge man to man, he’s also a little insulted. This is RAW, not Smackdown, and it’s his show. If Kofi wants to get in his face, then there are consequences. Kofi and Seth had the biggest wins of their careers. He’s capable, but if he wants to step up to Seth and try and take what he has earned, then Kofi better nbring his A game because B+ is not going to get the job done.



Match 3: Aleister Black and Ricochet v