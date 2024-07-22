Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start Hot with Gunther! He knows, he is aware. He gets it. He meant every word he said last week. Priest and everyone here is a bum. Priest is a pretender and a wannabe. There is a saying where he comes from, “Show me your friends, and I’ll show you who you are.” We know Priests friends, we know The Judgment Day. Today, he will judge them. He judges all of them collectively as street trash. He has one last offer for Priest: Come off here and lift the title off his shoulder and hand him the championship. Let’s get it over with, he can go home to the trailer park.

Damien Priest is pissed. He sashay’s down the ring and into it, then clocks Gunther with a hard right. No words needed. They brawl until refs come down to stop them, but the big guys are able to get a few good licks in. Black shirts come in, which I suppose are higher up on the hierarchy of goons than refs, but not quite as high as producers.

Here come the agents to join in on the break apart as we go to break.

We are back with Jackie Redmond front and center. Gunther is in the background with his hands on his hips, trying to catch a breather, but here comes Priest to attack again! They end up outside where Preist slams Gunther into some boxes then they get pulled apart again.

We head to the ring where Dragunov is heading out for some action.



Intercontinental Championship Number One Contendership Match

Ilja Dragunov vs Bron Breakker

Ilja kicks, Bron side steps and gets a waistlock. Ilja back elobws then hits a chop. Bron no sells it and gets a takedown, then hammers down on him, but Ilja rolls outside. Bron follows! He drives some forearms to the head then sends Ilja into the apron. Bron sends him into the ring. Ilja is standing, hits a right, left, right, left, right, then hits the ropes and a running knee to the face. Ilja gets Bron to the corner, hits a chop, sends him to the other corner, hits another chop. Bron with a forearm, another, uppercut, Ilja rebounds off the ropes for a kick to the face, sending Bron to the apron. Ilja hops to the apron, too and club the neck. Uppercuts from Bron, some rights to the head, and good god, he is mauling Ilja. Ilja with a kick, fireman’s to Bron. Bron holds onto the ropes so Ilja drops behind and hits a right to the neck. Bron to the opposite side of the post. He sends Ilja’s face into the buckle. Bron grabs the head and pulls Ilja up, locks the head, climbs up and we get a deadlift suplex attempt, only for Ilja to block and attack the mid. He lifts, tries for a suplex of his own, but cant get it. Bron lifts up and drops Ilja stomach first onto the ringpost!!! LAWD!

We come back and Bron hits a gutbuster to Ilja, really working on that mid section. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Bron locks the head up and sets up for a powerbomb, but Ilja slips off and hits a DDT! Chop from Ilja, right fro mBron, right from Ilja, chop, another, spinning chop to the thigh, backfist to the chest, enziguri to the head. Bron hits the ropes, runs into a kick, still stnaifng. Ilja ducks under a right, Constantine Special! Chop in the corner, grabs the head, sends him into the other corner, big chop. Running knee to the corner. Ilja hits the ropes, big kick across the face. Ilja locks the head, tries to lift, but his core doesn’t help. He tries to lift again, B ron is up, slaps from Ilja, a third. Locks up again, flips up and POWERBOBM! Ilja falls into a cover! 1.2…NO!!! Ilja to the top rope! Bron climbs and grabs the leg. Chop to Bron. Bron walks up and hits a frankensteiner! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Bron to the top rope! Ilja up! He kicks the legs out from Bron! Bron falls on his nuts. Ilja to the top rope, locks the head, Stands tall on the top rope, SUPERPLEX! Ilja rolls through. H-Bomb!!! Ilja cant cover! Bron rolls out of the ring! Ilja to the apron. Fireman’s.

DVD ON THE APRON TO BRON!!!! Ilja looks to fly! SPEARRRRRR MID AIR!!! HOLY FUCK!!!! His head hits the apron!

Bron rolls into the ring. The ref checks on Ilja and calls the match. Bron is the winner!



Winner: Bron Breakker

I really expected some shenanigans, but they went for severe brutality, and it was brutally wonderful.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 13:04

Backstage, Rhea Ripley walks into The Judgment Days’ little locker room area. Dominik Mysterio has some words though. He is wondering about Jey and Rhea’s connection with him. Rhea says this is all fun and games, unlike Liv and him.

Her comes Finn Balor to ask if Rhea is defending Jey Uso. He thinks Dom needs to handle him.



Lyra Valkyria (w/ Kitana Chance and Kayden Carter) vs Sonya Deville (w/ Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark)

LOCKUP!!!!! Sonya with some knees, then slams Lyra down hard. Lyra slaps from the mat, then lifts up for some shoulder attacks in the corner. Kicks over and over till the ref stops it. Lyra blocks a kick, hits a right hand, whip to Soyna, reversed, Lyra hops over from the corner and cartwheels away, then trips Sonya up and hits a running dropkick. Cover for 1..NO! We end up outside and Sonya grabs Lyra to send her into the barricade then head to break.

We come back and Sonya is seated in the corner, buy Lyra is quick on the attack. Sonya kicks, Lyra splits her legs then climbs up high. Elbows then some clubbing blows to the bcack. She locks the head, tries for a suplex, hits it!!! Lyra favors the back hard, possibly a stinger. Ref checks on her, seemingly ok. Lyra with right hands. Both girls on their knees. Sonya up first, kicks, a knee, another kick drops Lyra. Running knee is missd by Sonya, Lyra kips up and kicks the head, then locks up for Nightwing. Deville escapes, Lya with a headbutt, kick, roundhouse, Sonya is down. Lyra grabs her, locks the head then lifts up for a modified Northern Lights. 1..2..NO!!!! Lyra locks the head. Sonya escapes, firemans formlyra, Deville steps behind, tries for Deville’s Advocate, but Lya flips her over nd gut wrenches then powerbomb!!! Pin!! 1..2….NO!!! Lyra walks over the stomach, heads to the top rope, but

Shayna and Zoey hop on the apron. Zoey shoves Lyra off the top. Kitana and Kayden attack, but Sonya kicks Chance off the apron. Lyra gets distracted enough for Sonya to grab her with the Deville’s Advocate! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Sonya Deville

A little bit of a rough start that got better near the end. Perfectly average.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:09

We get a Wyatt6 video that focuses on Nikki, where the voiceover says he’s been watching her suffer in solitude. He has been the answer all along. He makes her look at herself. She screams, and we end there.

CM Punk is here!

We come back after a break, and CM Punk. He ponders if it’s great to be alive on a Monday in Green Bay. He asks if the Bay is Green. He says his shoes are pink, and he says we stain both of them with the blood of a Scottish Psychopath. He saw his surgeon Saturday, and he said he is CLEARED! This means they’re going to fight. He tells Drew to come get this beating that he deserves.

CM Punk brought his own wrist tape, and starts taping up.

Here comes Drew McIntyre with a mic, but he doesn’t head to the ring.

Drew cant tell him how long he’s waited for this, all the times he’s screwed him over. There is nothing stopping him from getting in the ring and tearing him apart…except the fact that he doesn’t want to.

Punk grabs the mic, says well he does, then leaves the ring to attack, only for refs to come stop him. Drew says this is a big money match, and deserves better than Green Bay. He is chilled and relaxed. When he is emotional, he just turns to family.

Drew takes the bracelet out of his pocket.

Here comes Pearce to say that is enough. He tells Punk that he has news. There is a reason they are not fighting tonight. Drew is re-instated, Punk is medically clear, so it is official CM PUNK VS DREW MCINTYRE at SUmmerslam.

Punk wants it now, but Pearce has more news. He wants to make it clear; if either of them lay a finger on one another, the match is off. Whoever throws the first off is suspended indefinitely. The chaos has not stopped. He has a big referee problem…

Here is Seth Rollins to spin his way into this whole mess. Seth says that all the chaos they have caused in the last year has scared everyone from getting in between them. Seth is not a problem guy, though. He is a solution guy. He knows a guy who thrives on chaos, a guy who would love nothing more than to put both of them in their places. He is Seth Rollins.

Don’t quite see the need for a special ref, but ok…

The Judgment Day is walking backstage together until Carlito says they need to divide and conquer. JD and Carlito leave, then Finn tells Dom to split up, too. Dom goes out on his own and…here’s Liv Morgan to whisper to Dom. Dom tells her no, she cant keep doing this. Liv tells him shhh and ays she knows how Rhea is making him feel. Everything will be ok. Dom says him and Rhea are perfect.

Here comes Finn to be like yo wtf. Liv says that’s her cue. Dom tries to head the same direction as Liv, but Finn tells him no, go the other way.

Sami Zayn is asked about Bron winning. He says Bron and Ilja just went to war. He is taking Bron seriously. He has some advice for Bron. Don’t make the same mistake he did at MitB, and take him seriously. He will bring 100%.

Cathy is not yet aware of Ilja’s injuries. But…

Sami hears some commotion nearby. He runs to check it out, and we see Judgment Day attacking Jey Uso! Sami fights JD off. Carlito comes by to attack but Samie sends him flying then slams JD onto a box. Carlito screams ABORT and he and JD run away.



Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Xavier Woods (w/ Maxxine) vs The Final Testament

Woods and Cross to start. Ah, Cross with the ol switcheroo, tagging in Razar before the action starts. Kick from Woods, right hand, another, another, Razar eats them. He chokes up Woods in the corner. Ref breaks it up. Woods chops, again, another, Razar eats them. He tosses Woods into the corner. Tag to Akam. Kicks. Woods works the arm. Akira with a tag. He drops an axe onto the arm. Akam chokes Akira up, he flips over, grabs the ropes, Akam to the outside! Dropkick from Akira! Suicide dive! He is back in the ring and rips his shirt better than that Trump loving orange guy.

We are back and Cross tags in to corner Akira and whip him into the opposite corner. Akira flies into the arms of Cross, Cross sits him on the shoulders and spins him with like an F10. Stomp to the small of the back. Cross elbows Woods off the apron as the crowd chants for Otis. Akira kicks out of the corner, Cross is still standing, gets sent into the corner. Tag to Otis. Otis with a big right, one for Razar, another for Cross, one for Akam. Roll through and a big pounce! Otis is getting all the love. Splash in the corner to Akam. OTIS WITH THE CATERPILLAR! Cole: “Free Otis! Otis is free!” lol.

Woods gets a tag, flies with a dropkick to Cross. Akira to the top rope, flies on the outside onto Razar. Kip up from Woods.

Rights to Cross over and over into the corner. Ref breaks them up but Woods keeps goin. He kicks Akam off the apron, Cross lifts up and hits Woods with The Final Prayer.

Winners: The Final Testament

Them winning was a given, and yet still there is no oomph from it. The biggest pop was from the guy who is only storyline adjacent, which shows how much interest this has.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:33

Woods, Otis, Akira, and Maxxine are left in the ring, disappointed.

The music of Chad Gable hits and he comes out with The Creed Brothers.

We come back from break and Gable wants to ttalk to them. There is something in him that wants to keep helping his former pupils. He sees Otis has assumed leadership, and calls that an interesting choice. But he decided to team with Woods, and they lost. The coach in him would tell Otis to lead with his mind. But using his brain is not his strong point. It is Gable’s, though. Which is why he recruited The Creed Brothers. He is here to offer them an opportunity – do the right thing, and come back to their coach and rejoin this team.

Gable reminds them that The Wyatt 6 are after everyone, but Otis says are you sure? Like when he protected The Creed Brothers last week? That’s the kind of man Gable is. His answer is no. Gable addresses Akira and Maxxine. They stand by Otis. Gable calls this unfortunate then calls The Creeds on them.

The Creeds attack, cornering Otis and stomping him after making short work of Akira. Otis shoves them both asid and hits a huge clothesline to both of them then stares Gable down. He grabs him by the neck and looks to attack with a slam, but The Brothers are back up and we get a three-on-one attack. Gable barks orders as the brothers send Otis into the post. They leave the ring for more, grabbing Otis and hitting him with right hands then sending Otis back first into the apron. Gable has two chairs, handing them over, and just as they are about to attack…

The lights go out and the fireflies go up!!!! Fog fills the ring as the crowd chants YOU FUCKED UP.

The Creeds wait for the attack with chairs in hand. Gable stands in the middle of the ring.

We look to the stage, and here they are! All save for Uncle Howdy, who is behind Gable. Gable turns. Uncle Howdy hits him with a Sister Abigail!!!