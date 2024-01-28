wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Royal Rumble Coverage
January 27, 2024 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jackie Redmond, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card and then head to the Royal Rumble by the Numbers video package. We head to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight followed by a video package for Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens.
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoilers on Talents Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble 2024
- Latest Betting Odds On Statistics, Surprise Appearances at WWE Royal Rumble
- Rumor Killer on Two Possible Royal Rumble Surprises, Confirmation of Another (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note on Possible Surprises Planned For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)