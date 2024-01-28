Join 411’s Live WWE Royal Rumble Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jackie Redmond, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card and then head to the Royal Rumble by the Numbers video package. We head to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight followed by a video package for Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens.