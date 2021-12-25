Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angle, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.

This content was taped last week, so we’re still at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

First up is a recap of last week when Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman, tried to take him out with a con-chair-to only to be left in a heap after Brock Lesnar attacked.

We get a video from earlier today when a disheveled Paul Heyman is interviewed by Kayla, who asks him about being publicly fired by Roman. Heyman says he told the truth to Roman Reigns, but it was a truth he didn’t want to hear and because of that he got fired and punched in the face, embarrassed and humiliated all of it publicly. He paid the price for telling the truth, asked if he regrets telling the truth he does not because his role as special counsel was to tell Roman uncomfortable truths. His job wasn’t just to protect Roman Reigns as an intellectual property but as a champion, and he tried to explain that after the show last week but Roman had dumped all of his possessions into the hallway. His role was to protect the championship, calls Roman the greatest Universal champion of all time, but he needs to be protected from Brock Lesnar. Asked what’s next he doesn’t know, he says he could go to NXT and cherry pick a top talent then start all over again, but not at this stage of his life. He put everything he had into serving Roman Reigns, and still believes in Roman, but without Roman it might be time for Heyman to acknowledge that his career is most likely over. Great stuff from Heyman there.

We head to the ring and Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show and run down the card.

Here comes Charlotte Flair, she must be pissed she’s curtain jerking the broadcast. We get intros for both wrestlers so the match will start after this break.

Match #1 – Smackdown Women’s Title Match: (c) Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm

They tie up after a brief stare down and Flair forces Storm into a corner. Another tie up, again Flair has the strength advantage and gets things to the corner. Storm avoids a cheap shot on the break and lays in strikes before taking a boot to the gut. A crossbody from Storm gets 1 then she hits a basement dropkick for not even a 1 count. Flair heads out of the ring to regroup and Toni waits for her. More stalling from Flair before she gets back into the ring, Storm avoids a big boot and hits another running crossbody for 2. Flair has had enough of this and slams Storm into the corners then lays in a chop. A headscissors from Flair then she drives Storm’s head into the mat with it before converting to a no arm triangle with the legs. They trade some pinning positions before Flair flips Storm over and kips up to stand tall. Storm with a small package for a 1 count then she hits a headbutt but Flair avoids a corner attack and boots Storm out of the ring to send us to break.

