Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

WrestleMania continues to loom large on the horizon, and tonight WWE Smackdown is going to try and rebound from the near disaster that was last week. On the docket tonight we’ve got some kind of clash between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns to continue building towards their main event, Kofi Kingston will be in action against the inexplicably still on TV Ridge Holland, there will doubtless be fallout from the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair fiasco that closed the show last week, there’s still the tag team title match of The Usos defending against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs to build, and Sami Zayn will probably rant and rave about conspiracies and Johnny Knoxville. . . Again, and the issue between Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will take up some portion of screen time. Well that’s enough preamble from me, let’s get to the action.

We open with a graphic dedicating the episode to the late Scott “Razor Ramon” Hall.

A recap of Roman Reigns assaulting Brock Lesnar in Madison Square Garden from a few weeks ago, then a reminder of the opening segment from last week. That brings us to live in Charlotte, North Carolina where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the broadcast.

Roman Reigns is out first tonight with his full entourage in tow. Once they reach the ring Heyman hands a mic to Roman, leading to Roman giving Charlotte the opportunity to acknowledge him. Roman is getting a more mixed reaction, the boos being a bit more obviously piped in. Roman says there’s plenty to be excited about, including this being the first time he and Brock will be face to face since he smashed him in Madison Square Garden. Heyman has a message on his phone, and has to unfortunately relay to us all that Brock Lesnar will not be here due to bad weather encountered during travel. Heyman apologizes but Roman looks unhappy. There’s a “We want Lesnar” chant that gains a bit of steam, and Roman understands, he wants Brock here as well. But we can’t blame Brock or the weather, that’s a business decision, the reality is Brock is scared of Roman Reigns. . . as he should be. Roman starts to go off, Heyman wants to give him new news but this time Roman doesn’t want to let him interrupt. Heyman looks scared and now says that Brock’s plane has just landed and he’s on his way here. Heyman freaking out his glorious. Roman knows what he’s going to do, he and the Bloodline are leaving and Heyman can wrap this up. Everyone heads out after that.

Commentary runs down the card for tonight.

In the back the Bloodline head for the parking lot, but here’s Brock with a smaller telehandler and he spears the windows out of the Bloodline’s SUV with the prongs as we go to break.

We come back to see Brock honking the horn on his telehandler before he uses it to lift the SUV by the roof and tip it over onto a side. I’d enjoy this more if the edits weren’t painfully obvious. After that the Bloodline got into a truck and headed out, with Brock chasing them and tearing the door off of the truck as they drove away. Brock then picked up the door and started walking to the ring with it. Back to the ring and here comes Brock with the door under his arm. Odds on Brock throwing that door and injuring someone in the crowd? Brock eventually gets into the ring and stalks around for a bit before getting a mic. He leans on the door before asking the audience to excuse him as he’s a little riled up. Brock tells Roman that he unleashed the bi-polar beast. Roman can run, or hide, but in two weeks at WrestleMania he’s gonna do more than blow the doors off of him. He’s coming for blood, and Roman better be prepared. Short but mostly sweet stuff from Brock there.

A recap of Boogs and Nakamura earning a title shot last week leads to Boogs on the stage. Boogs plays with the crowd before introducing Shinsuke Nakamura. They will be in action after the break.

We come back in time for the Los Lotharios Kiss Cam.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Los Lotharios (Humberto and Angel)

Nakamura and Humberto start things off. Humberto avoids Nakamura then blows a kiss at him, which Nakamura catches and stomps on before imploring Humberto co “Come on”. Kicks from Nakmaura then a knee drop and some Good Vibrations in the corner. Nakamura puts Humberto on the top rope and lands a knee to the body. Side headlock from Nakamura, Humberto counters into one of his own before Angel makes the blind tag and blindsides Nakamura. Some double team moves from Humberto and Angel, then Angel removes his pants. Humberto tags back in and they work to isolate Nakamura. Double drop kick from Los Lotharios but they can’t keep Nakamura down. Nakamura fights back with kicks but misses an enziguri then Humberto drops an elbow and tags out. Angel retains control and lays into Nakamura with strikes. Humberto back in and cheap shots Boogs before Nakamura takes some tandem offense for a near fall. Nakamura fights back with a hip toss and tags out, as does Humberto. Boogs runs wild on Angel for a bit, then military presses Humberto for 10 reps then tosses him into Angel. Boogs blocks a chop from Angel, curls Angel a few times then hits him with the Boogs Cruise and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Nakamura doing the lion’s share of the work is probably smart, but I think he and Boogs have decent chemistry as a team.

A recap of Drew McIntyre fighting off four men last week leads to the Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre coming to the ring. They’ll be in six man tag team action after the break.

Match #2 – Trios Match: Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Shanky, and Jinder Mahal w/ Madcap Moss

