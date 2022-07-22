Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, we’ve reached another Friday so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. So, anything crazy in the world of professional wrestling happen lately? I kid, I kid, but with the news that Vince McMahon has retired from his position as Chairman and CEO of WWE breaking the landscape of professional wrestling might shift in a real way. More immediate concerns revolve around Brock Lesnar, who reportedly left the arena when he heard about Vince stepping down. Brock has been positioned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title in just a few weeks at SummerSlam, if Brock is leaving then WWE has very little time to spin up a new challenger for Roman and that process has to start immediately if not sooner. The Street Profits and Usos are likely to continue their build and we might even get an appearance from the special guest referee for their match. Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey are set to battle for the Smackdown Women’s title at SummerSlam and we’ll probably get some continuation of that, Shinsuke Nakamura will battle Ludwig Kaiser again as he continues trying to get a shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther so let’s all take a moment of silence for Kaiser’s chest once Gunther chops the heck out of him for losing. Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models will debut their beachwear collection, as well as feature the debut of Max Dupri’s “sister”, Maxxine Dupri. Assuming Drew McIntyre isn’t the one who gets called up to deal with the absence of Brock Lesnar, he and Sheamus are due another misdirection match to try and set up their SummerSlam bout as well. Well that’s the preamble, and the uncertainty hovering over this particular episode, so let’s get into the action.

We open with Stephanie McMahon in the ring. Steph welcomes us to the show before mentioning that Vince has retired from WWE. She talks about him creating this company and that he wanted to thank the WWE Universe. That gets a “Thank you Vince” chant that Steph calls jumping the gun, she’ll get us there. She runs down how everyone in the company, from the talent, to the riggers, to even Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, we’re all part of the Universe, and now it’s our turn to thank Vince. This does restart the “Thank you Vince” chant for a bit.

Out come the Street Profits, making their way through the crowd to the ring. Both men get mics and they play with the crowd before moving on to selling you on SummerSlam next week. Dawkins says they’ll win the tag team titles at SummerSlam, but for some reason here comes Theory to interrupt this. Theory says no one cares about the Profits or what they’re doing at SummerSlam, the only thing people care about is what Theory will do at SummerSlam. He’s going to take back his US title, then cash in and become the uWu champion. It doesn’t matter if it’s Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns, that brings out the Usos. Jey’s got a mic and says some people don’t know how to keep Roman’s name out of their mouth. Everyone winds up in the ring, the Profits laugh, Theory mocks them and says both Ford and his wife are leaving without titles at SummerSlam. For some reason this prompts a brawl between the Profits and Usos, Theory jumps on the Profits but here comes Madcap Moss to even the odds, he lays out Theory with a Pounce before the numbers catch up to him. We get more brawling and the faces stand tall in the ring, the Moss helps Dawkins hit a dive onto the pile of bodies on the floor and then the good guys celebrate in the ring.

We get a recap of Shinsuke Nakamura pinning Ludwig Kaiser a few weeks ago, and the physical discipline Gunther put on Kaiser for losing. That leads to Nakamura coming to the ring for our first match, which will be up after this break.

Post break here comes Ludwig Kaiser alongside the Ring General Gunther.

Match #1: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser w/ Gunther

Kaiser goes right after Nakamura with strikes in the corner. Punches and stomps from Kaiser then a running uppercut connects. Gunther approves and orders more damage. Elbows from Kaiser but Nakamura cuts him off with a kick to the chest. More kicks from Nakamura then a knee drop. Good Vibrations from Nakamura, but Kaiser fights free and hits a punch then a butterfly suplex. Punt kick from Kaiser gets a 2 count. Kaiser hits a snap suplex but he still can’t keep Nakamura down. Nakamura fights back with kicks then a knee to the body sends Kaiser out of the ring. Nakamura to the apron, he tries a kick but Kaiser catches it and face plants Nakamura on the apron then sends him into the ring steps as we head to another break.

Kaiser is still in control as we come back, Nakamura starts fighting out of a chin lock, then blocks a suplex and hits an enziguri to drop Kaiser. Nakamura fires up with striking combinations then the sliding German suplex for a 2 count. Kaiser runs into a boot then eats a second rope knee strike and rolls out of the ring. Gunther berates Kaiser as Nakamura follows him out of the ring. Nakamura sends Kaiser back into the ring, then Gunther gets in his way and Nakamura responds with the “come on” and Gunther allows him back in the ring. Kaiser with a small package but only gets 2, then Nakamura lands a knee strike. Nakamura sets for the Kinshasa, Gunther distracts Nakamura though, then gets in a cheap shot behind the refs back allowing Kaiser to hit his leg lace DDT and pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ludwig Kaiser won

Rating: 3 stars

Pity about the commercial break, but you put two guys who can work together and let them wrestle they’ll give you something good.

Post match Gunther isn’t happy that he had to help Kaiser out and chops the crap out of him on the entrance stage after a fake out.

In the back Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey get mic’d up for their interview segment, which will be up after this break.

Back from break and Kayla is in the back to interview both Morgan and Ronda, after a video recap of Morgan winning the title. Ronda dismisses Kayla and says she respects Morgan, she doesn’t blame her for cashing in when she did and puts over Morgan as a breath of fresh air. But she’s still Ronda Rousey, and Liv is still Liv Morgan, so at SummerSlam Ronda will beat her and reclaim the title, then hopes Morgan will shake her hand. Morgan loves this more than Ronda, and needs this more than Ronda, and she’ll be sure to shake Ronda’s hand after she beats her again. Ronda says Morgan has more passion than anyone, anyone except Ronda.

We head back to commentary, and here’s Happy Corbin to jump Pat McAfee. Corbin tosses McAfee around for a bit then walks off. McAfee is pissed and charges after Corbin into the back. In the back McAfee avoids a chair shot and starts brawling with Corbin, eventually officials are able to pull them apart as we get another commercial break.

