Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, time for another episode of Smackdown. We’re on the heels of Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money and it’s time to build towards Survivor Series. They better get on that quick, it’s scheduled to happen in just over two weeks and the card is looking pretty empty at the moment. Tonight we’re also getting the start to the Smackdown World Cup, an eight man tournament with the winner getting the right to be chopped into a fine paste by Gunther for the Intercontinental title up first will be Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. There will be a six pack challenge for a shot at Ronda Rousey’s title will take place as well. The big draw is a tag team title match when the Usos try to defend their titles against the New Day, New Day are trying to stop the Usos from surpassing their tag team title reign and the teams have good chemistry so there’s some serious potential there. Well that’s the confirmed stuff, there’s a decent chance we get some clarity about Killer Kross and Drew McIntyre in the wake of their cage match, and Bray Wyatt might be here to continue building what he’s doing. But with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.

First a quick recap of Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, mostly focused on Roman Reigns defending his title against Logan Paul.

Up first, here come the Usos, if they win tonight they’ll overtake the record of the New Day in terms of longest title reigns. In the back Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman watch on a TV from Roman’s locker room.

Match #1 – Undisputed Tag Team Title Match: (c) The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Pretty loud “ucey” chant as Jey and Woods get us started. They tie up, Jey grabs a side headlock then hits a shoulder block. Woods with a low single leg then a side headlock takeover. Woods hits a shoulder block then tries a front headlock and tags in Kofi. Jey takes a springboard crossbody from Kofi. Kofi grabs a front headlock but Jey shoves him into the Usos corner and Jimmy tags in. Jimmy unloads with strikes to Kofi and grabs a side headlock takeover. They hit the ropes and Kofi lands a jumping back elbow. Kofi with some stomps in the corner then tags in Woods. Woods and Kofi take turns tagging in and stomping on Jimmy and Woods punctuates this with a low drop kick. Kofi tags in, Woods drops Jey to the outside so Kofi can hit a trust fall onto both Jimmy and Jey and send us to break.

Kofi and Jimmy are trading as we come back, Jey with a blind tag then low bridges Kofi. Jimmy tosses Kofi into the barricade then holds him so Jey can hit a suicide dive. Jey slams Kofi into the barricade again before they head back into the ring. Some trash talk from Jey as he sets of Kofi for a cheap shot from Jimmy. Pretty loud “we want Sami” and even Jimmy tells them he’s not here, which commentary confirms. Jimmy tags in, wishbone splitter to Kofi. Some control stuff from Jimmy as the crowd now with a “Sammy Uso” chant, again the man isn’t here and wasn’t advertised for the show. Jey lands a cheap shot, tags in, and they hit another wishbone splitter to Kofi. Jimmy tags back in and grabs a chin lock. Second rope drop kick from Kofi out of the corner drops Jimmy. Jey tags in and Kofi is able to get away from Jey but Jimmy takes out Woods to prevent the tag. Impeccable timing from Jimmy there. Jey with a back suplex into a neckbreaker for a 2 count as we head to another break.

Jey is holding a chin lock as we come back to action. Kofi fights free and this a jumping stomp to put both men down. Jimmy tags in, and Woods finally gets the hot tag and proceeds to run wild for a bit. Woods flips out of a back suplex and stacks the Usos in the corner then takes out Jey with a Russian leg sweep. Fireman’s carry double gut buster from Woods to Jimmy gets a 2 count. Woods lands a headbutt then tags in Kofi. Kofi and Woods with some tandem offense to Jimmy then Woods hits a flying leg drop from the tope rope but the cover from Kofi only gets a near fall. Kofi tries a boom drop, which connects then he sets for the Trouble in Paradise but Jimmy avoids it and tags in Jey. Jey super kicks the body of Kofi then gets caught in an SOS for another near fall. “This is awesome” chant from the crowd as Jey lands an enziguri. Woods with the blind tag and blindsides Jey with a headbutt the Jey avoids a DDT and lands a super kick and tags out. Double super kick to Woods, then one to Kofi and another for Woods. Jey tags back in and they set for the double Splash, which connects but Woods kicks out at the last possible second. Jimmy tags in as the Usos set for the 1D, but Kofi pulls Jey out of the ring and slams him into the ring steps. Woods lands an elbow then they take out Jey on the outside with a Midnight Hour. Diving DDT to Jimmy and Kofi tags in. Midnight Hour to Jimmy, but Jey comes diving in to break up the pin. All four men fight up and square off then start brawling again. Woods eats a super kick on the floor, then another one sends Woods into the time keepers area. In the ring Kofi eats a shot on the top rope. Jey tags in and Kofi fights them off of the top rope but he jumps into a 1D and that’s it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Usos retained the titles

Rating: 4 stars

To the surprise of no one, that was darn good. Both teams brought the intensity and this felt like a struggle in ways that most matches these days don’t.

In the back Roman approves of their victory.

The Smackdown World Cup will start after this break.

In the back Jimmy and Jey come into the locker room and look for approval from Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief slowly stands, considers, then tells them this is what the promised land feels like. With them having done that it’s time for Roman to handle some stuff, and wants the Usos by his side when he handles his business later tonight. The Usos are with him and they hug and express love for each other.

Commentary runs down the Smackdown World Cup, then here comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pretty good ovation. I doubt he wins, but I enjoyed the heck out of Gunther vs. Nakamura from a few months back and would love a rematch between those two. Santos Escobar then heads to the ring with his entire entourage in tow. Commentary brings up that Nakamura will be wrestling the Great Muta on New Year’s Day in Japan.

Match #2 – Smackdown World Cup Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar w/ Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

Nakamura grabs a side headlock then they hit the ropes and Escobar lands a drop kick. A kick from Nakamura turns the tide though and they head to the outside where Nakamura lands a knee to the body then a knee drop to the back of the head. Nakamura sends Escobar into the barricade and heads back into the ring for a “come on” as we head to break.

Escobar grabs a half Boston crab as we come back. Nakamura fights back with kicks then lands an enziguri. Striking flurry from Nakamura then he hits the sliding German suplex for a 2 count. Escobar with a kick to the knee then they start trading elbows. Low drop kick from Escobar then a Magistral Cradle gets a 2 count. Nakamura lands a kick then a diving knee strike to the chest. Jumping kick from Escobar, then a knee strike but Nakamura fights off of the shoulders and grabs a sleeper hold then hits a reverse exploder suplex. Nakamura sets for the Kinshasa but Cruz and Wilde distract him enough for Escobar to grab a school boy for a 2 count. Wheel kick from Nakamura and he tries the Kinshasa again but Escobar is saved by Wilde. On the outside Nakamura takes out Cruz with a knee strike then punts Escobar in the chest. Escobar kicks Nakamura on the top rope and climbs up there with him. Escobar hits a second rope Phantom Driver to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santos Escobar won

Rating: 2.5 stars

I’m really hoping they find some direction for Nakamura because he can clearly still deliver in the ring and is over, but Escobar couldn’t afford a loss here so I get the booking.

A video for Veteran’s Day plays, as it is Veteran’s Day here in the United States.

After that break here comes Liv Morgan for our Six Pack challenge match, which will start up after this break.

In the back Megan interviews LA Knight. Knight calls it a major fumble to not have him in the World Cup, but the background flickers to show Bray Wyatt’s imagery. Knight is annoyed that this is ruining his time and interview, then turns to see Bray Wyatt. Bray introduces himself and wants to be friends with Knight. He can see the anger in Knight and feels it too, people have warned him that his rage would make him a monster and he’s been pretending he’s not proud of what he does but he’s done with that. He knows what it takes to give respect, and asks Knight how far he’s willing to go. Knight tells him to go back to his romper room and play with his puppets, because it’s LA Knight’s game. Bray then headbutts Knight to the floor and walks off. OK, I can get behind this as a mini program for both men.

Back to the ring for some more entrances.

Match #3 – Six Pack Challenge Match: Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Xia Li vs. Lacey Evans

Some circling to start, then Sonya goes after Liv as things break down. Raquel tosses Li around on the floor. Evans stomps on Shotzi as Li posts Raquel on the floor. Evans lands the Woman’s Right and Sonya breaks up the pin with a knee strike then Liv breaks that up and starts slamming Sonya into the corner repeatedly. Liv sends Sonya out of the ring then follows her but eats a body shot, though she sends Sonya into the ring steps. Li avoids a corner splash from Raquel as Liv starts taking apart the ring steps. Liv avoids a kick from Sonya but Sonya recovers by hitting a drop toe hold that sends Liv onto the base of the ring steps. Back in the ring Li stomps on Shotzi then heats up top only to be cut off by Raquel. Shotzi with a dive into Evans as Raquel hits a super plex to Li. Sonya in to cover Li for 2. Sonya knees Raquel in the face but only gets another 2 count as we head to break.

Li is clubbing down Shotzi as we come back. Evans breaks up a pin but Li unloads on her with strikes. Corner elbow from Li, then a wrist clutch exploder suplex gets a 2 count. Liv climbs to the top rope and hits a drop kick to Li. Liv with running attacks in the corner to Evans and Li then a Codebreaker to Evans. Raquel comes in but eats a DDT from Liv. Sonya tosses Liv out of the ring and tries to pin Raquel but Liv comes back in to break up the pin. Sonya lands a roundhouse kick to 0 reaction. Shotzi hits a swinging neckbreaker and it’s time for everyone to get their stuff in. Raquel with a Tejana bomb to Li but Sonya pulls her out of the ring to break up the pin. Raquel pulls Sonya out of the ring and boots her down then heads under the ring to get a table then she arranges some hardware on the floor before she tries to set up a Tejana Bomb through the table only for Liv to fly in trying for an ObLIVion through the table but it goes horribly and Sonya, Raquel, and Liv are all down on the outside. Someone might be legitimately hurt there. Back in the ring Evans eats a discus elbow from Shotzi but Shotzi fights back with the Never Wake Up and pins Evans to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shotzi won

Rating: 2 stars

This wasn’t good, and the attempted table spot was poorly thought out and badly executed. Oh, and this was pretty heatless as well. The Smackdown women’s side of things is still trying to get on going.

We head to break after that.

In the back Shotzi is hyped, and greeted by Emma. Emma believes in Shotzi and asks if Shotzi had seen Madcap Moss around, Shotzi calls her out for being thirsty and Emma heads out. Shayna Baszler walks over and makes fun of Shotzi for winning a beating from Ronda Rousey. Shotzi claims Ronda has never been in the ring with someone like Shotzi and feels she can take whatever Ronda dishes out. Ronda is behind Shotzi, and Shotzi turns to confront her only to get choked out by Baszler.

Elsewhere in the back Kayla talks with Ricochet. She asks him about wrestling Mustafa Ali next week in the World Cup, Ricochet is hyped for the shot he’s getting in the Cup and wants to regain his IC title. He knows how talented and hungry Ali is. This is interrupted by Gunther and Imperium. Gunther wants Ricochet to clarify about his title, and says he’d love to beat up Ricochet again.

Next is a recap of Omos vs. Braun Strowman. After this break Braun will be in World Cup action.

Video recap of Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre from Saudi.

Jinder Mahal has a mic and is near the ring. He calls himself the embodiment of class and prestige, the greatest WWE champion of all time is back. Tonight he begins his ascent to his rightful spot by winning the World Cup and becoming the IC champion. No man can stop him, but the music of Braun cuts him off.

Match #4 – Smackdown World Cup Match: Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal

Jinder tries to jump Braun with strikes, Braun then shoves him off but Jinder lands a drop kick to the knee. Running knee from Jinder gets 1. Braun slams Jinder down by the throat, then shoves him out of the air and runs him over with a shoulder block. Jinder rolls out of the ring, but Braun heads out and runs him over again. Back in the ring now Braun with an avalanche in the corner, then a Monsterbomb and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Braun Strowman won

Rating: Pyxidaris. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash. Oh, and Jinder still sucks.

We head to break after that.