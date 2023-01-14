Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well, there’s certainly been a lot of turmoil in WWE land since last we met, hasn’t there? With Vince McMahon returning to chair the board again, several executives leaving, and rumors a potential sale running rampant it’s kind of a crazy moment in time for the WWE. In the midst of that we’ve got another WWE Smackdown event tonight. Tonight Sami Zayn will try to take out Kevin Owens so Owens can’t make it to his title match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Also we’ve got an Intercontinental title match when champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. If Gunther can drag a good match out of Braun then I’m going to start the Gunther for WWE champion movement every week. Beyond that the Usos should be here, along with Drew McIntyre, and then New Day as the build to the Royal Rumble continues. Oh, and bet your bottom dollar Poochie is back yet again. Alright that’s the preamble such as it is, let’s get to the action.

We’re jumping right into the action, here’s Braun Strowman and we’re starting off with the IC title match. Gunther sends Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser to the back after they take his jacket, and I love when he does that.

Match #1 – Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Gunther vs. Braun Strowman

Some circling, Gunther tries to attack the arm but Gunther shoves him away. Braun moves forward, and Gunther takes a powder to reset things. Gunther keeps reaching for the bad arm as they circle, he finally gets an arm wringer and starts attacking the arm but Braun is able to toss Gunther out of the ring. Braun follows and we get some ringside brawling from Braun then he heads into the ring to hype the crowd for his running charge, he hits Gunther and sends him over the announcers table and sends us to break.

We come back to Gunther shoving Braun into the ring steps then slamming his arm into the steps as well. Gunther slams the arm into the ring apron then they head back into the ring. Now Gunther goes after the London Dungeon, but Braun is up on his knees so there’s not much leverage and he tosses Gunther off. Gunther with a couple of chops that drop Braun down. Some knees to the back from Gunther then he kicks the arm of Braun. More arm work from Gunther, but now Braun fights back with punches only for Gunther to club the bad arm and regain control. Knee drop to the arm from Gunther, then he tries the London Dungeon again but again Braun is able to keep from being flattened out and fights up but he can’t lift Gunther because of the bad arm. Gunther with some shoulder blocks to the arm then a chop and another shoulder blow. Braun tries to fight back with punches again, Gunther chops him but Braun keeps swinging and finally lands a clothesline to drop Gunther. Back body drop from Braun, but Kaiser and Vinci show up behind the refs back, they’re taken out but that gives Gunther a chance to land chops but he runs into a powerslam though the injury means Braun is slow to cover and only gets a 2 count as we go to break again.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: