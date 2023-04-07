Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it was nice while it lasted. Tonight Smackdown has some ground to make up, RAW sucked and dropping the ball the night after WrestleMania after fumbling the ball at WrestleMania is a bad way to get the week going. Now WWE has a chance to at least end it on something of a high note. Rumors continue to swirl that Vince McMahon is back running things, and RAW definitely felt like a typically bad Vince show with less than 30 minutes of wrestling in the 3 hour show. Tonight let’s see if things can be salvaged. Triple H will repeat the hostage segment from last week, Sami Zayn is set to take on Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio will team up with Santos Escobar against Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest as it looks like Rey and Bad Bunny vs. Dom and Priest will be a featured match at Backlash, and Imperium will take on the Brawling Brutes again. Rhea Ripley will be present to start her next title program, LA Knight should be here given how over he is but how knows with Vince, and we’ll just have to wait and see if any of the main event players show up. Well that’s the preamble, more depressing than usual, so let’s get to the action.

Once again we open with a video recap of parts of WrestleMania. Not a good start, recaps and filler do not exactly inspire confidence.

We’re starting with a match, that’s a nice change of pace.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci)

Vinci and Butch start, Vinci with some mat returns then Butch with a headlock. They hit the ropes and Butch lands a clothesline. Ridge tags in and they trade a few strikes as commentary talks about Ridge, yeah Vince gave notes for this. Kaiser tags in after a cross body from Vinci and unloads with strikes. Ridge tags in Butch and Butch goes for the arm of Kaiser. Vinci tags back in, Butch goes for his fingers and arm, then a kick from Butch as Sheamus and Gunther trade words to distract the ref and set up Kaiser to help on a brainbuster to Butch for 2. Sheamus and Ridge posture over the fallen Butch as we head to break.

We come back to Gunther working a chinlock on Butch. Butch fights back with a jawbreaker but Gunther kicks him the clubs Sheamus with a cheap shot. Gunther with a Sleeper, Butch uses the finger attack to break the hold and Gunther tags in Vinci. Butch flips out of a German suplex and lands a kick then tags in Ridge, and Kaiser tags in as well. Ridge runs wild with some far too well lined up crowd noise. Kaiser tries a butterfly suplex but Ridge counters into an Alabama Slam for a 2 count. Kaiser lands a kick and tags in Vinci, then Vinic tags Gunther and Ridge takes a triple team kick in the corner. Ridge fights back but runs into a chop from Gunther then Gunther boots Sheamus, dropkicks Ridge and powerbombs him but Butch breaks up the pin. Gunther tosses Butch then puts Ridge in a Boston Crab. Sheamus fires up on the apron and Ridge drags himself and Gunther over there to make the tag. Gunther and Sheamus start trading strikes, Sheamus gets the better of things with a clothesline and a powerslam then he goes Bodhran beating to a count of 10. Gunther avoids a Brogue kick and hits a German suplex. They trade kicks then Sheamus counters a powerbomb into White Noise for a near fall. Things break down briefly as everyone gets some stuff in, ultimately Sheamus stands tall and looks to Brogue Kick Vinci, who I guess tagged in? Brogue Kick and Sheamus gets the pin on Vinci.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brawling Brutes won

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: They had a little under 12 minutes here, not bad in terms of time, but I really wish Imperium were treated more seriously. I’m not going to complain about Gunther and Sheamus again, which is where things are heading, but it is feeling a little tired.

After this break. . . a recap of RAW. Joy.