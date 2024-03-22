Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, WWE Smackdown time again. The last couple of weeks here on Friday’s have been a bit up and down, they’ve had at least one truly standout segment but the wrestling has been a bit paint by numbers and non Bloodline related things have suffered by being next to those bigger moments. To that end, this week we’ll get a face to face between Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and his WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes. Roman, via Paul Heyman, promised Cody that this wouldn’t be a trap tonight but Jey Michaels might be on hand to back him up anyway as his build against his brother Jannetty Uso continues. Last week they also confirmed AJ Styles vs. LA Knight for Mania so those two will continue to butt heads, and we know Logan Paul will defend the US title at Mania against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Randy and Owens have had near misses recently, almost clobbering each other the last couple of weeks but Logan is such an obnoxious character they’re still more or less on the same page. As for action tonight, Naomi fell into a non-title match with Iyo Sky after she tried to help Bayley out last week so we’ll have to see how badly she loses tonight, what Bayley might be doing to continue her war with Damage Control, and we still don’t have any indicator of what Bianca Belair will be doing at Mania so if she’s going to have anything to do at that event they really need to get that going. Also on the women’s side of things, Asuka seems to have suffered a knee injury last week though we don’t have anything specific so the curse of the women’s tag team titles remains. More tag team matches tonight as the OC take on the Douche Bros, also the Street Profits will take on the Authors of Pain as everyone is still working for spots in that tag team ladder match. There’s only 2 more Smackdown episodes after this one before WrestleMania, so hopefully things can kick into high gear now.

We open by seeing people arriving during the day, Asuka seems to be walking alright so hopefully that means whatever she tweaked in her knee wasn’t serious.

After that here comes Rey Mysterio. As Rey’s heading to the ring we get a recap of his feud with Santos Escobar to this point. Escobar does some talking as well, he took pity on Rey because Rey was his hero. Well now Escobar has no choice, he’s going to hurt Rey. After that here comes Escobar.

Match #1: Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

Apparently Nick Aldis has banned everyone from ringside. Rey unloads with strikes right away then bobbles on a springboard move and he limps a bit but seems to recover. Leg kicks from Rey now, and Escobar tries to beg off but Rey isn’t stupid and bobbles again trying a top rope throw and settles for a jumping hurricanrana. Basement dropkick from Rey in the corner, he’s still after that leg of Escobar. Escobar fights back with a back elbow and looks to take over. Kitchen Sink from Escobar then a follow up dropkick gets a 1 count. Rey fights back with a head scissors that sends Escobar out of the ring, then Rey sets to dive and connects with his baseball sliding splash and that sends us to break.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: