Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, Backlash is in the rear view mirror and it’s time for WWE Smackdown. In the wake of John Cena retaining the WWE title in a match that gave me traumatic flashbacks to Jeff Jarrett as TNA world champion now he’ll need a new challenger. There is some teasing going about Cena and maybe R-Truth after Cena put Truth through a table at the post match press conference, and frankly Cena heeling on Truth might be the only way he’ll get some decent heat back. Cody Rhodes is also listed for this episode, at least on the WWE website, so we might be able to hear from the former champion. Naomi and Jade Cargill are still going at it, as are Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. Nia Jax is the next contender for Tiffany Stratton’s title so we’re stuck with that for a little while longer. US champion Jacob Fatu retained that title but the bigger news was Jeff Cobb showing up and aligning with Solo Sikoa. Solo’s strategy seems to be bringing in big and mean guys who will almost immediately overshadow him in pretty much every way then break away, so it’s a nice little rut he’s in. Speaking of ruts, Charlotte Flair is trying to turn go away heat into something and that’s a bold strategy so let’s see if it works. She will be getting a bit of a boost as Alexa Bliss seems to be in her orbit now. Aleister Black might still be stuck around Miz and Carmelo Hayes despite beating both of them recently, Berto seems to have had enough of Santos Escobar after Santos got in his face when Los Garza lost to Rey Fenix and Andrade last week. Also in the tag team world Fraxiom defeated the Street Profits in a really good TV match, then they got jumped by DIY in the back so any title aspirations might need to wait long enough for that match to happen. Still no news on a Shinsuke Nakamura program, and the Wyatt Sicks have been MIA since getting moved to Smackdown. But we’ve got Money in the Bank up next so you know qualifying matches are sure to be a staple for a few weeks at least. Anyway let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to Greensboro, North Carolina for tonight’s show. We’ll get Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax tonight for the title apparently.

That leads to a recap of Backlash.

To the ring after that and here comes Solo Sikoa, Jeff Cobb and Jacob Fatu are with him. Solo will bein a MITB qualifier later with Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix. Anyway Solo gets in the ring as we’ve got “Fatu” chants because everyone loves the Samoan Werewolf. Solo wants us to welcome the man who helped keep the US title with the family, JC which I really hope isn’t some weird rebrand. Anyway Solo says Roman lost everything for the family and he’s here to take it back, which makes sense given that the only heat Solo’s ever generated was reflected off of Roman or his absence. But Solo does want to win the MITB and win the title. He’s got JC and Fatu watching his back. Seriously stop trying to make Cobb into JC, that’s dumb. Solo tries to steal Fatu’s catchphrases so Fatu takes the mic from him. Fatu wants to keep it 100, he told us he was bringing this title to the family, and told Solo he could do it with or without him. Anyone who still wants after this can get it because Fatu is all gas, no brakes, and then Solo gets another mic and cuts him off. Dear God, they’re actually trying to get JC over as a name for Cobb. Solo says everything he’s doing is to help Fatu, and the US title is proof that Solo loves him. But he needs to hear Fatu say that he loves him. Fatu somewhat quietly says he loves Solo, but Solo wants him to say it like he used to say it. He gets a little handsy and Fatu takes off his glasses but LA Knight shows up to defuse the tension. Knight pulls Cobb out of the ring and lays into him then escapes through the crowd. I absolutely refuse to call Cobb “JC”, who in the blue hell thought that was a good idea?

In the back B-Fab and Michin talk, Michin will be in a MITB qualifier later. Chelsea Green and her goons show up to bicker, Green plans on winning the briefcase. Oh, Alexa Bliss is here too and tells the other two she’ll see them out there. B-Fab then breaks the news to Piper Niven and Alba Fyre that no one is allowed to be ringside for that match, so Green will be all alone.

Alexa Bliss then heads to the ring and we head to break.

Post break Bliss waits in the ring and Michin gets an entrance. I’d have bet on her getting the jobber entrance. Chelsea Green then follows.

Match #1 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Michin

Michin immediately spin kicks Green out of the ring. Bliss approves then the two of them tie up. Bliss counters a headlock takeover and gets a headlock of her own then comes off the ropes for a head scissors but Michin stalls that out then Bliss trips of Green and Michin dropkicks Green as well. Michin and Bliss trade pin attempts but neither can find a 3 count. Green yells at both of them from the apron so she gets a double dropkick then very awkward double baseball slide from Bliss and Michin. Bliss and Michin fight over getting back into the ring with Green so Green is able to hit a suicide dive and send us picture in picture.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: