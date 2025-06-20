Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people it’s Friday so it’s time for WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re getting WWE champion John Cena vs. Ron “the truth” Killings, Killings has been attacking Cena for a few weeks and now they’ll go head to head. Cena will be trying to put Killings in the rear view mirror before he has to take on CM Punk in Saudi Arabia at Clash of Champions. King and Queen of the Ring are in full swing these days and we’ve got a couple of matches to try and make it to the finals at the PPV, Randy Orton will take on Sami Zayn and we’ll get Alexa Bliss taking on the recently returned Asuka. Shame about the injury to Liv Morgan, which doubtless complicated a few things for the tournament but either Bliss or Asuka advancing is quite possible. US champion Jacob Fatu will be given a chance to return to the fold with Solo “we’ll fix it in post” Sikoa, he’s unlikely to do so and there’s a decent chance that Hikuleo will debut as Talla Tonga since we know Hikuleo has signed with WWE and WWE has yet to use the Talla Tonga name that they trademarked a while back. Women’s US champion Zelina Vega will be looking for some payback on Giulia while Giulia is likely to try and bring some stability and prestige to that title with her presumptive claiming of it in the near future. The Wyatt Sicks are back, so we’ll keep track of their war on the tag team division. Damian Priest has been looking at the US title, LA Knight is out of the Bloodline vortex and will now be added to the long list of people who don’t benefit from working a program with Seth Rollins. Nia Jax attacked Tiffany Stratton because of course she’s still in the title picture, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill will be on RAW for their Ring semifinal matches but could talk this week if nothing else, Charlotte Flair might actually be getting some character development as well. Aleister Black is lacking direction, as is Rey Fenix, and Drew McIntyre is still enjoying a little time off. That’s more of less the lay of the land so let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to Grand Rapids, Michigan. We see some wrestlers arrive, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Solo Sikoa along with JC Mateo, and of course Ron “R-Truth” Killings. It’s still a little unclear which name they’re using.

LA Knight walks through gorilla and to the ring to get things going. Knight gets a mic and wants to talk to us, he takes us back to Money in the Bank and Seth and company screwing him out of the briefcase. Normally he’d let that slide but he had to get payback and now they’re stuck in a cycle of reprisal, all of which has him thinking that this only goes one way. He knows where this ends, with him and Seth Rollins what better place then here and what better time than now? That brings out Paul Heyman who introduces himself as he walks to the ring. He tells the crowd not to boo Seth and then repeats his intro and finally Knight tells him to shut up and get to the point. Heyman asks permission to enter the ring and Knight allows it. He admits there’s a fair amount of bad blood between Knight and Rollins, he gets interrupted by a brief “OTC” chant that turns into “CM Punk” and Knight notes how many enemies they seem to have. Heyman claims to be the biggest LA Knight fan. . . yeah. So because of that Rollins has allowed him to say to Knight that it’s time for Knight to get out of here because if he doesn’t then something bad is gonna happen to Knight before the show ends. Knight is a little surprised that Heyman threatened him, but he’s heard Heyman lie about being a fan before and puts some very accurate adjectives at Heyman then calls him a leech who attaches to talent and sucks them dry. Rollins is just the most recent example. Knight wanted Rollins but got Heyman, so now he’s got an idea and says the way Heyman talks should get his wisdom teeth punched down his throat but Knight wont do that yet. But if there’s no Rollins here then we’ll have to get Knight vs. Heyman right now. The crowd seem into it. So Knight will turn around and he’ll let Heyman have the first shot, but it better be good because if it’s not he’s gonna mollywhop Heyman out of the state. Heyman powders and reiterates his prior threat, which was a spoiler. That brings out B & B security, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, they charge the ring and the fight is on. Knight holds his own but the numbers catch up to him and they head out of the ring. Bron takes apart the announce table but here’s Knight with a chair and he lays into both men with it before getting back into the ring. That threat gets Bron and Reed to reconsider as Heyman gets them and heads to the back with them. That ends the segment and we head to break. Can’t say I’m thrilled about Knight and Rollins, Rollins has never made anyone or gotten anyone over but there’s a first time for everything.

In the back Heyman talks with Reed and Bron, Byron wanders over but Bron barks at him for a moment. Byron says Nick Aldis has made Reed vs. Knight for later tonight. Everyone’s OK with that. Heyman reminds Reed that patience isn’t a virtue, it’s a strategy.

Alexa Bliss heads to the ring for our first match, she’s followed by Asuka.

Match #1 – Queen of the Ring Semifinal Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka

They tie up and Bliss grabs a side headlock then can’t knock over Asuka with a shoulder block so Asuka fires away with strikes but Bliss catches a kick and slings her down then hits a low dropkick. Asuka now catches a kick then hits the ropes and runs over Bliss with a shoulder block. Hip attack sends Bliss out of the ring and that sends us picture in picture.

Bliss avoids a bit of a dive and the two wind up just posing and taunting a bit. Asuka gets back in the ring and they circle then tie up again. Arm wringer from Asuka, Bliss counters into one of her own then she tries a school boy for 2. Takedown from Asuka then she outwrestles Bliss on the mat for a bit. Bliss is able to counter into some arm work of her own then Asuka winds up fighting out of the corner and hits a second rope dropkick. Some Kawada kicks from Asuka as we come back then she tries the Asuka Lock but Bliss is able to counter with a jawbreaker then she fires up with shoulder blocks and a running blockbuster. Bliss with a few strikes then a flipping senton for a 2 count. Asuka fires up with a striking flurry then a German suplex and a sliding kick for a 2 count. Bliss avoids a Buzzsaw kick and rolls up Asuka for 2 then tries Sister Abigail DDT but Asuka counters into a roll up then hits a Buzzsaw kick for a 2 count. Asuka heads up top but Bliss avoids a missile dropkick then hits a DDT for a near fall. Bliss now is the one to head up top, but she decides against Twisted Bliss for some reason then when she gets to Asuka Asuka grabs a flying armbar. Asuka switches to the Rainbreaker but Bliss scrambles around out of lock then Asuka hits a hangman’s neckbreaker for a near fall. Bliss intercepts an Empress Impact with a right hand then she puts Asuka in the tree of woe and lands a dropkick. Again Bliss goes up, but Asuka blocks Twisted Bliss and hits the Empress Impact to win

OFFICIAL RESULT: Asuka won in 9:24

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun little sprint there, both women traded some nice counters and the whole thing coming down to Bliss trying a move she thought better of earlier was a nice little wrinkle. I’m pulling for Asuka to win this thing for what that’s worth.

In the back Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin watch that and then B-Fab and Michin go to talk about the women’s tag team title scene. Byron comes over to ask Jade about fighting Roxanne Perez on RAW and maybe Asuka in the finals. Jade says Perez is growing but this isn’t a place for proving yourself, it’s a throne room. As for Asuka, that’s a storm on the horizon. Jade isn’t here to win, she’s here to reign.

Later tonight we’ll get Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn but after this break Aleister Black will be in action.