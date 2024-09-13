Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE Smackdown coverage on 411! I am obviously not Robert Winfree and am instead Jeremy Thomas. Robert is doing me a solid and stepping in to cover Victory Road tonight, so I’m taking on Smackdown coverage as the show HAS ITS LIVE DEBUT ON USA NETWORK! Whoo.

WWE has loaded things up for tonight’s big premiere, which means that Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage to kick off the show with the first half-hour to be commercial-free! We’ll also see Andrade take on Carmelo Hayes, while A-Town Down Under will battle Kevin Owens and a mystery partner. The show certainly has a number of other surprises for us, so that should be fun! There will be a lot to get into so let’s jump right into it, shall we?

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Yes, this is supposedly the new logo — though it’s not confirmed if it debuts tonight. If this is actually it, I have…opinions about Friday Night Smacksown.

* We get an opening video with the new logo. The theme song is “Neva Play” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring RM, and you know what? I don’t hate it.

* We kick off the show with TRIPLE H coming out to the ring! He says it seems like just yesterday he was standing in the ring for Smackdown’s first show going one-on-one with The Rock. And it’s hard to believe that here we are, 25 years later, and there’s no better place to be than right here, right now, sold out in Seattle, Washington. And there’s no better way to start this off than with an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody and Solo in a steel cage. So Seattle, ARE! YOU! READY! Then welcome to Smackdown!

* We get a recap of The Solo Bloodline’s reign of terror and tonight’s match being made.

Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

The bell rings and they slowly circle before staring off — and start brawling! Cody with a couple of drop-down uppercuts, but Solo comes back and tries to throw Cody into the cage. Cody blocks it but gets thrown into the corner where Solo hits a charging elbow. Whip across the ring and Solo charges, but Cody dodges and hits a bulldog — and Solo pops right back up! But Cody throws him into all four cage walls one after the other.

Cody with a punch and he charges in off the ropes — but Solo with a backdrop that sends Cody into the cage and caught between the cage and ropes. Solo charges in for a splash, then again for a hip smack to the head. Solo picks Cody up, who gets a shot in but gets headbutted and put in the Tree of Woe. Off the ropes for a flying headbutt to a trapped Cody, who appears busted open.

Solo off the ropes for another flying headbutt but Cody moves and then starts to climb! Solo grabs him and pulls him down, Cody is indeed busted open. Big kick by Solo to the head, he then throws Cody into the cage. Cody staggers to his feet and fights back, throwing Solo into the cage wall. Solo blocks a second attempt and sends Cody into another cage wall instead.

Cody down and Solo kneels over him for repeated headbutts before playing to the crowd. He throws Cody into the ropes, Cody slides under and goes for a Disaster Kick — but Solo catches him in powerbomb position and throws him into the cage! Cody down on the apron again.

Solo grabs Cody for a powerbomb, he pulls him up but Cody grabs the cage and climbs! He leaps INTO A CODY CUTTER OFF THE CAGE! Cover gets two-plus. Cody is up now and feeling his oats, he goes to climb but Solo grabs his foot again. Cody kicks at him but gets pulled to the mat and headbutted down.

Solo now goes to climb, Cody is up and nails Solo, then climbs up. They trade shots on the top rope, Cody climbs to the top! He’s got a foot over, Solo is near the top but Cody nails him and slams him head-first onto the cage top! Cody climbs over but Solo grabs him — SUPERPLEX OFF THE TOP! Both men down. Solo rolls over for a cover but Cody kicks out at two and a half.

Colo up now and goes for the door, but Cody grabs his leg. Solo takes hold of Cody but gets slapped – Solo with the Spinning Solo! And another one! Cover gets a nearfall. Solo is looking frustrated and gets up, he preps for the Samoan Spike and mocks Cody. He goes for it — Cody blocks it and lays in the punches! Cody off the ropes and hits a forearm, and then a Disaster Kick! Cody Cutter! Cover gets two-plus!

Cody is up and getting himself going, he gets to his feet and signals for the Cross Rhodes, but Solo blocks it and nails Cody in the corner. Out of the corner with a hip check, he slams Cody down and goes up top — FROG SPLASH! Cover gets almost three but not quite!

Cody is now trying to get up as Solo lies in wait. Cody ends up in the corner, Solo charges in — HIP SMASH! But Cody’s at the open door! He tries to climb out but Solo notices and stops it. Back suplex — Cody lands on his feet! CROSS RHODES! Cover gets two-plus!

Cody is now up and he staggers to the corner. He climbs the turnbuckle, and climbs to the top of the cage! He stops and looks at Solo — and climbs! CROSSBODY OFF THE TOP! Cover gets a nearfall!

Cody crawls to the corner, the door opens and Cody is almost there — but Solo shuts it on Cody’s head! Solo up, Samoan Spike ducked — Cross Rhodes! Cover gets three!

Winner: Cody Rhodes (16:20)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: As an opening match for Smackdown’s new era on USA, this was great. I would be somewhat disappointed if it was on a PPV as it didn’t get quite into top gear, but steel cage and special episode or not this is a TV match and it was great.

The Bloodline has surrounded the ring as they climb the cage! Solo hits Cody with the Samoan Spike and they beat the tar out of him. Bodyslam to Cody, they put him in position and Jacob Fatu with the sprinboard moonsault! Jacob climbs to the top of the cage! He goes to take aim —

AND ROMAN REIGNS IS HERE! Reigns’ music plays and Jacob clims down as the OG Tribal Chief comes out to the ring. Reigns makes his slow walk and stares a hole at everyone in the ring. He steps into the cage and PULLS IT SHUT! Reigns is going wild on the Bloodline! He chucks Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa into the cage before Solo attacks him and starts beating him down.

Solo backs up and takes aim — REIGNS WITH THE SUPERMAN PUNCH!Jacob pulls Solo out of the ring to safety, and Roman stares at Fatu and gestures for him to come into the ring. Fatu is taking the bait! He steps in and shuts the door! Fatu and Reigns stare off — but Solo pulls Fatu out and shuts the door. Tama and Tonga attack Reigns from behind and beat him down — and Cody makes the save! Tonga takes the Cross Rhodes! Tama takes a spear!

And Cody and Reigns are left in the ring together. Reigns turns to stare at Cody, they look at each other as Jacob puts the necklace on Solo. Solo says he’s the chief as Reigns and Cody look at each other.

* We return with a recap of what went down and Cathy Kelley asks Nick Aldis about what just went down. He says that all major parties involved are sequestered in their dressing rooms. He says Solo Sikoa has a challenge with Jacob Fatu for a match no one can refuse, and he’ll find out what that is.

Michin vs. Piper Niven

Michin goes after Niven at the bell but gets knocked down. Niven gets taken to the outside, Michin dives on her and kicks Chelsea Green in the face. She goes under the apron but can’t find what she needs at first, but finds a kendo stick and nails Green with it. She turns around into a cannonball off the apron from Piper.

Piper gets Michin back in the ring and stomps on her, then goes up top but gets nailed by Michin. She grabs Piper for a back suplex off the second rope! Eat Defeat, cover, win.

Winner: Michin (2:04)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Piper Niven.

Green attacks immediately after and tells Niven to get up and take her out. Niven with an elbow drop ad Green brings the garbage can in. Unpretty-Her onto the garbage can.