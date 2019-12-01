wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Starrcade Coverage
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
WWE Starrcade 2019 Review
– Tom Phillips & Byron Saxton are on commentary.
The Kevin Owens Show: Kevin arrives and Ric Flair will be his guest. He welcomes us to the show and brings out Flair. Kevin says he broke out the expensive chairs and Flair says he’s a big fan of Kevin and puts over the history of Starrcade. He then puts over Charlotte and WWE as a whole. Starrcade will be legendary forever. Thanksgiving is about family and the family you work with here in WWE. He’s still here after 36 years, thanks Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, Sting as guys he go to wrestle at this great event. He wanted to be the best wrestler alive back in the day and there is a roster backstage willing to show you why they are the best today. Kevin puts him over and the woooo chants so Flair gives the crowd a wooooooooo. Kevin gets to wooooooo with him… but the Good Brothers interrupt. They don’t care about Flair’s past, instead they should be celebrating the Good Brothers as the best tag team in the world. Kevin makes fun of them for being bald, but Anderson thinks they should run OC highlights for the next 55-minutes. Kevin says no one likes them and mocks their matches. The Street Profits arrive and we have a match.
The Street Profits vs. The Good Brothers: Ford and Anderson begin, with Ford taking control with a dropkick. Dawkins in and double teams follow for 2. Dawkins grounds the action, and then hits a dropkick for 2. Ford back in and he hits another dropkick for 2. He then grounds Anderson until Anderson fights him to the ropes and Gallows tags in and kicks Ford to the floor. Anderson attacks and back in, Gallows follows with body shots. He lays in a head kick and Anderson tags back in. He maintains the heat on Ford, grounding the action. He lays the boots to Ford, Gallows tags in and hits a fall away slam. The running uppercut connects for 2. Gallows now grounds the action, Ford fights to his feet and hits an enziguri. Tag to Dawkins and he runs wild, follows with corner attacks and dumps Gallows. Anderson cuts him off with the spinebuster, tags in Gallows and double teams follow for 2. The magic killer is cut off by Ford and the spinebuster and frog splash finishes things. The Street Profits defeated The Good Brothers @ 8:30 via pin
