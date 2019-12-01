Join 411’s Live WWE Starrcade Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



WWE Starrcade 2019 Review

– Tom Phillips & Byron Saxton are on commentary.

The Kevin Owens Show : Kevin arrives and Ric Flair will be his guest. He welcomes us to the show and brings out Flair. Kevin says he broke out the expensive chairs and Flair says he’s a big fan of Kevin and puts over the history of Starrcade. He then puts over Charlotte and WWE as a whole. Starrcade will be legendary forever. Thanksgiving is about family and the family you work with here in WWE. He’s still here after 36 years, thanks Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, Sting as guys he go to wrestle at this great event. He wanted to be the best wrestler alive back in the day and there is a roster backstage willing to show you why they are the best today. Kevin puts him over and the woooo chants so Flair gives the crowd a wooooooooo. Kevin gets to wooooooo with him… but the Good Brothers interrupt. They don’t care about Flair’s past, instead they should be celebrating the Good Brothers as the best tag team in the world. Kevin makes fun of them for being bald, but Anderson thinks they should run OC highlights for the next 55-minutes. Kevin says no one likes them and mocks their matches. The Street Profits arrive and we have a match.