Join 411’s Live WWE SummerSlam Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Detroit, Michigan. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Jackie Redmond, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. The run down the entire card and then head to a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. Next up is a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso followed by a discussion of Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair. The panelists break down Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre and then debate Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Finn Balor.