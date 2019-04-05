Join 411’s LIVE WWN Supershow Mercury Rising 2019 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match: champion Anthony Henry vs. Absolute Andy : After his win yesterday, Henry is finally done cosplaying Darby Allin. They lockup and work to the ropes for the clean break. Henry starts playing around, being a smart ass on the break and then takes Andy down, working the arm. Andy fights to his feet, lays in strikes and they trade shoulder tackles. Andy lays him out with a big boot and shoulder tackles. Henry finally cuts him off with a dropkick, but the dive is cutoff and Henry gets tossed into the post. Back in and Andy start attacking the back and then grounds things. Henry fires back but runs into a clothesline. The suplex follows. Andy continues working the back, Henry fires back again and gets cut off with chops. Henry dropkicks the knee and follows with an enziguri. We lose sound and get buffering issues now; a tradition unlike any other. The feed is dead. Champion Anthony Henry defeated Absolute Andy [NR]

The WWN site feed is dead, coverage is canceled.