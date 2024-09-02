Jojo Offerman Gives Her Thoughts on Wyatt Sicks, Says The Group Is ‘Bittersweet’

During a virtual signing with Southern Wrestling Autographs (via Fightful), Jojo Offerman gave her thoughts on the Wyatt Sicks, a group that has paid tribute to the legacy of her late husband, Bray Wyatt. Here are highlights:

On if she likes what WWE is doing with the group: “Yes, of course. It’s a very bittersweet thing for me. So I love it for multiple reasons. I love it for the fact that his legacy is still strong, and he’s out there, his spirit is out there through his brother. I love it for Taylor, or Bo, because if Windham wanted anything in the world, it’d be for his family to succeed, for his brother to succeed. So I’m very happy that Bo has that opportunity to kind of carry on this legacy. But it’s really hard a lot of the times because it’s like a trigger for me. I’ve learned that, and I’ve had to put my phone down and completely not watch it at points. That goes back to Samantha [Irvin] or Liv [Morgan], I’d be like, ‘Hey, can you warn me if it’s something today? Because I’ll stay off social media.’ I remember the debut, I didn’t even know it was happening, and his music hit, and I straight-up could not stop crying all night, it was full-on panic attacks for me. I’ve had to kind of make it work in the best way that I can because I do support it, and I know I’ve talked to a lot of them in the group, and they’ve all said the same thing that they just want to make it the best thing that they possibly could. So I respect that, and I love that they’re doing that, and I love that his legacy is living on, and his kids can see that, but the part that’s the worst for me is personal, and it’s me, and I spent endless nights with him, working on the song or working on the character, and days and weeks and months, and so much time of my time went into it. He would turn to me when it came to, to choose between three things, he’s like, ‘What do you think would feel better?’ It was just kind of my opinion, like, ‘Hey, babe, what do you think of this?’ So especially when it came to the music though, it was one of those things like the second he heard it, he was like, ‘I need your feedback,’ because he knew how in love with music I was, so Jamie from Code Orange reached out to me, and he said very adamant on me being okay with the music being used again, and I said, ‘As long as you okay it, I’m okay with it.’ So it’s been a process.”

On if Bray’s kids have seen the group: “They have, but they haven’t. I’ve allowed them the opportunity to watch it, but sometimes they won’t. If they’ll hear the music, they’ll be like, ‘Daddy’s music,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, your uncle [Taylor] uses it now. So just little things like that. But they know. They know Uncle Taylor’s in it, they know it. They ask. We went to a show recently, and they were like, ‘Is Uncle Taylor here?’ I was like, ‘No, not today.’ Then quickly they went on to all their other uncles and aunties after Taylor. So it worked out. So they know, they’ve seen it, little pieces.”