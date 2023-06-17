wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Challenges El Desperado to ‘Final Death’ at NJPW Strong on July 5

June 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW on AXS TV Music City Mayhem - Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado Image Credit: AXS TV, NJPW

As previously noted, Jon Moxley and El Desperado have been going back and forth for an upcoming matchup at NJPW Strong Independence Day. Currently, the match will feature Moxley teaming with Homicide against El Desperado and Jun Kasai on NJPW Strong Independence Day on July 4. However, Moxley is now challenging El Desperado for one more match to take place on NJPW Strong Independence Day: Night 2 on July 5.

In a new video released by NJPW, Jon Moxley challenges El Desperado to face him in a match with no winners, no rules, and there is only one survivor, which Moxley calls “Final Death.” NJPW later confirmed that El Desperado accepted Moxley’s challenge for the “Final Death” match on July 5 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

You can check out Moxley’s challenge to El Desperado below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

El Desperado, Jon Moxley, NJPW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading