Jon Moxley Challenges El Desperado to ‘Final Death’ at NJPW Strong on July 5
– As previously noted, Jon Moxley and El Desperado have been going back and forth for an upcoming matchup at NJPW Strong Independence Day. Currently, the match will feature Moxley teaming with Homicide against El Desperado and Jun Kasai on NJPW Strong Independence Day on July 4. However, Moxley is now challenging El Desperado for one more match to take place on NJPW Strong Independence Day: Night 2 on July 5.
In a new video released by NJPW, Jon Moxley challenges El Desperado to face him in a match with no winners, no rules, and there is only one survivor, which Moxley calls “Final Death.” NJPW later confirmed that El Desperado accepted Moxley’s challenge for the “Final Death” match on July 5 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.
You can check out Moxley’s challenge to El Desperado below:
El Desperado: Sounds good. July 5, the second night for #njpwSTRONG in Korakuen, a singles match with Moxley? When it's time for him to show up he shows, when it's time for him to speak he speaks. That's why I love Mox.
He said 'Final Death?' That sounds like anything goes to…
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 17, 2023
