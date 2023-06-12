wrestling / News
El Desperado Asks Jun Kasai To Team With Him At NJPW STRONG Independence Day
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Jon Moxley accepted El Desperado’s challenge to a rematch and said that he would see him at NJPW STRONG Independence Day next month. Moxley will team with Homicide in a tag match. Until now, Desperado’s partner had not been revealed.
NJPW posted a video in which Desperado asks Jun Kasai to be his partner. Kasai is best known for his deathmatch wrestling appearances. He’s previously wrestled for GCW and Pro Wrestling FREEDOMS and won the CZW Tournament of Death in 2014.
Just LOOK who El Desperado wants to team with him July 4 in Korakuen!
Desperado & JUN KASAI?!?!?#njpwSTRONG https://t.co/sEa73rUOM2
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 12, 2023
