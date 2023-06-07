Jon Moxley Headed To NJPW Strong Independence Day, Bringing Homicide With Him

As previously reported, El Desperado challenged Jon Moxley to a rematch after the two wrestled at NJPW Music City Mayhem in July 2022. That match, which was No DQ, had Moxley getting the win. Moxley not only replied to the challenge, he said he will be at NJPW Strong Independence Day on July 4-5 in Tokyo. He won’t be alone, as he plans to bring Homicide with him.

He said: ““El Desperado, you sick son of a bitch. Still talking trash all over the world about Jon Moxley after the last time we crossed paths. We both had to get a tetanus shot after that match. That’s how bad it was. And you want some more of that, huh? You’re going to be at Korakuen Hall on July 4th and 5th? Well guess what. I got a brand-spanking new shiny goddamn Japanese resident card so I can come back whenever the fuck I want. You got a partner? I got plenty of partners. I got wrestling partners, I got training partners. I got a rap sheet in this business and for this, I’m going deep, deep, deep into the history books. And it’s gonna be me and ‘The Notorious 187’ Homicide against El Desperado and whoever you can drag to the table with you.”