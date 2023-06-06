El Desperado Issues Rematch Challenge to Jon Moxley

– NJPW star El Desperado wants another shot at Jon Moxley. New Japan released a promo video featuring El Desperado at GCW’s Tournament of Survival where he issues a challenge to Jon Moxley. El Desperado also suggested the match could happen at an NJPW Strong event.

El Desperado stated, “I’m jonesing for it now. I want more. Moxley, Moxley, Moxley, I want what you can give me, man. Come on, let’s do it again. I hear NJPW Strong are dome some cool things soon. You know what I love about you? So quick with your replies. You won’t let me down right? I want the good stuff. Don’t be a stranger.”

Moxley previously defeated El Desperado in a No DQ match in the main event of NJPW Music City Mayhem in July 2022. The former AEW World Champion has not yet responded to the challenge.