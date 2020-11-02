wrestling / News

Various News: Jon Moxley Hits IWGP US Championship Milestone, Mandy Leon & Amy Rose Enter Haunted Asylum

November 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jon Moxley has passed a new milestone as the IWGP United States Champion. Moxley, who won the title at Wrestle Kingdom 14 night one, now has 300 days in his current title reign. Counting both reigns, Moxley is at 433 days and counting.

– The final episode of ROH Strange is online with Mandy Leon and Amy Rose walking through a haunted asylum:

