Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega & AEW Win Big In 41st Annual Observer Awards

The 2020 Wrestling Observer awards are finally complete, and Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and AEW took home wins in the top categories. The winners were announced in this week’s WON. The categories were voted on by WON readers, which includes both fans and professionals within the industry.

Moxley took home the award for Wrestler of the Year, while Omega won the Most Outstanding Wrestler award. AEW won Promotion of the year, with Dynamite winning Best Weekly Show. Moxley was also the winner of the US/Canada MVP award. WWE had showings in Europe MVP (WALTER) and Women’s Wrestling MVP (Bayley), while the Dark Side of the Ring episode on Owen Hart Best Pro Wrestling Documentary.

You can see the full list below of the winners for wrestling-related awards, both positive and negative:

LOU THESZ/RIC FLAIR AWARD (WRESTLER OF THE YEAR): Jon Moxley

MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER: Kenny Omega

TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Young Bucks

BEST ON INTERVIEWS: Eddie Kingston

PROMOTION OF THE YEAR: AEW

BEST WEEKLY TV SHOW: AEW Dynamite

PRO WRESTLING MATCH OF THE YEAR: The Young Bucks vs. Adam Page and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2020

UNITED STATES/CANADA MVP: Jon Moxley

JAPANESE MVP: Tetsuya Naito

MEXICO MVP: Rey Fenix

EUROPE MVP: WALTER

HODGE AWARD/NON-HEAVYWEIGHT MVP: Hiromu Takahashi

WOMEN’S WRESTLING MVP: Bayley

FEUD OF THE YEAR: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

MOST IMPROVED: Britt Baker

MOST CHARISMATIC: MJF

BRYAN DANIELSON AWARD (BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER): Zack Sabre Jr.

BRUISER BRODY MEMORIAL AWARD (BEST BRAWLER): Jon Moxley

BEST FLYING WRESTLER: Rey Fenix

MOST OVERRATED: Bray Wyatt

MOST UNDERRATED: Ricochet

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Pat McAfee

BEST NON-WRESTLER: Taz

BEST TV ANNOUNCER: Excalibur

WORST TV ANNOUNCER: Michael Cole

BEST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW: AEW Revolution PPV on February 29 from Chicago

WORST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW: WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 from Saudi Arabia

BEST WRESTLING MANEUVER: Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel

MOST DISGUSTING PROMOTIONAL TACTIC: WWE firing people during a pandemic during a year where they were setting profit records

WORST TV SHOW: WWE RAW

WORST MATCH OF THE YEAR: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – Swamp Fight from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WORST FEUD OF THE YEAR: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

WORST PROMOTION OF THE YEAR: WWE

BEST BOOKER: Tony Khan

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Tony Khan

BEST GIMMICK: Orange Cassidy

WORST GIMMICK: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

BEST PRO WRESTLING BOOK: The Young Bucks: Killing the Business from the Backyards to the Big Leagues

BEST PRO WRESTLING DOCUMENTARY: Dark Side of the Ring – Owen Hart