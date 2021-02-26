wrestling / News
Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega & AEW Win Big In 41st Annual Observer Awards
The 2020 Wrestling Observer awards are finally complete, and Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and AEW took home wins in the top categories. The winners were announced in this week’s WON. The categories were voted on by WON readers, which includes both fans and professionals within the industry.
Moxley took home the award for Wrestler of the Year, while Omega won the Most Outstanding Wrestler award. AEW won Promotion of the year, with Dynamite winning Best Weekly Show. Moxley was also the winner of the US/Canada MVP award. WWE had showings in Europe MVP (WALTER) and Women’s Wrestling MVP (Bayley), while the Dark Side of the Ring episode on Owen Hart Best Pro Wrestling Documentary.
You can see the full list below of the winners for wrestling-related awards, both positive and negative:
LOU THESZ/RIC FLAIR AWARD (WRESTLER OF THE YEAR): Jon Moxley
MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER: Kenny Omega
TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Young Bucks
BEST ON INTERVIEWS: Eddie Kingston
PROMOTION OF THE YEAR: AEW
BEST WEEKLY TV SHOW: AEW Dynamite
PRO WRESTLING MATCH OF THE YEAR: The Young Bucks vs. Adam Page and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2020
UNITED STATES/CANADA MVP: Jon Moxley
JAPANESE MVP: Tetsuya Naito
MEXICO MVP: Rey Fenix
EUROPE MVP: WALTER
HODGE AWARD/NON-HEAVYWEIGHT MVP: Hiromu Takahashi
WOMEN’S WRESTLING MVP: Bayley
FEUD OF THE YEAR: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
MOST IMPROVED: Britt Baker
MOST CHARISMATIC: MJF
BRYAN DANIELSON AWARD (BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER): Zack Sabre Jr.
BRUISER BRODY MEMORIAL AWARD (BEST BRAWLER): Jon Moxley
BEST FLYING WRESTLER: Rey Fenix
MOST OVERRATED: Bray Wyatt
MOST UNDERRATED: Ricochet
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Pat McAfee
BEST NON-WRESTLER: Taz
BEST TV ANNOUNCER: Excalibur
WORST TV ANNOUNCER: Michael Cole
BEST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW: AEW Revolution PPV on February 29 from Chicago
WORST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW: WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 from Saudi Arabia
BEST WRESTLING MANEUVER: Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel
MOST DISGUSTING PROMOTIONAL TACTIC: WWE firing people during a pandemic during a year where they were setting profit records
WORST TV SHOW: WWE RAW
WORST MATCH OF THE YEAR: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – Swamp Fight from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules
WORST FEUD OF THE YEAR: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman
WORST PROMOTION OF THE YEAR: WWE
BEST BOOKER: Tony Khan
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Tony Khan
BEST GIMMICK: Orange Cassidy
WORST GIMMICK: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
BEST PRO WRESTLING BOOK: The Young Bucks: Killing the Business from the Backyards to the Big Leagues
BEST PRO WRESTLING DOCUMENTARY: Dark Side of the Ring – Owen Hart
