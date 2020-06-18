wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley Cuts Promo on Brian Cage, Young Bucks Battle Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc

June 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jon Moxley had some thoughts on Brian Cage ahead of their match at Fyter Fest. AEW posted a video of the Champion’s promo that you can see below:

– The company also posted the following highlights from Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc:

