Jon Moxley Says He Can Pretty Much Do Whatever He Wants Creatively in AEW

– In an interview with DAZN, AEW wrestler Jon Moxley promoted his upcoming Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match with Kenny Omega slated for tomorrow’s AEW Revolution event. Belowa re some highlights.

Moxley on if he and Omega are the two best in the business: “To answer your question very simply and expediently, yes. But I’m not, especially in something like wrestling; it’s not like hockey where if you win a Stanley Cup, you’re the best hockey team. In wrestling, that’s not necessarily the case. It’s different. You can be one of the best. The most important thing is how do you say who’s better: Shawn Michaels or Ric Flair? You can’t pick. If your favorite wrestler growing up when you were a kid was Big Van Vader or Ahmed Johnson, then they’re the best wrestler in the world to you. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who drew more money or who had people think had better matches. The most important thing is you just got to be the best you. But yes, I think we are the two best wrestlers in the world right now. Because if I had to answer why, I’d say because what we do, especially here at AEW, is we’re being the best versions of ourselves. We’re not being fettered or held back. We’re not being put in any boxes. We’re fully creating the things we want to create the things we want to be. We’re not being held back by just about anything.”

Moxley on how much free reign he has in AEW: “There are some things you can’t do on regular television, but that’s about it. As long as I’m not going out there swearing or whipping my d*** out, I can pretty much do whatever I want creatively. I wouldn’t need to anyway. You’re getting the best version of Kenny Omega, the best version of Jon Moxley on a weekly basis on Dynamite. I don’t think anybody’s doing it at a higher level than me and Kenny are right now. We’re both in our prime, both at our peak, both just really hitting on all cylinders. We’re in a position with AEW where we just get to go out there, be given the ball, and get a chance to score touchdowns on a weekly basis. Nobody’s doing it at a higher level than us two right now.”