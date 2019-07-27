wrestling / News

Various News: Jon Moxley Scouts Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA, Amber Nova on Becoming First IWE Women’s Champion

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– While Jon Moxley wasn’t in action at today’s NJPW G1 Climax 29 Night 9 event, it appears he was in the crowd to scout his potential competition. He shared a photo of the main event Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA match. Moxley is currently leading the B-Block at 4-0 and 8 points. Okada is leading Block A at 5-0 and 10 points. You can check out his tweet below.

– Alicia Atout recently interviewed Amber Nova for Amby in Augusta last weekend for IWE. Nova recently became the first IWE women’s champion. You can check out that video below.

