Trent Beretta Isn’t Sorry For What He Did To Chuck Taylor, Says Chuck Needs Surgery

On last Saturday’s episode of AEW Rampage, Trent Beretta defeated Chuck Taylor in a Parking Lot Brawl, but then attacked his leg with a wrench after the match. Orange Cassidy noted on last night’s Dynamite that Taylor will never be able to wrestle again. In a digital exclusive, Trent said that he wasn’t sorry for his actions and confirmed that Taylor needs surgery.

He said: “Man, I feel good. I mean, I’m beat to shit, but this is the best I’ve felt in years. Chuck Taylor’s career is over. He needs surgery. He’s never gonna wrestle again. You want me to feel sorry? Sorry that the guy that rode my coattails, coasted by on my coattails for ten years is done? Chuck hasn’t had his head in the game for a long time now. So I took him out of the game, and I’m not sorry. I’m not sorry. Orange Cassidy, it’s your turn now.”

Trent and Orange will do battle on next week’s Dynamite.