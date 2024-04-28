Trent Beretta Wins Parking Lot Brawl, Attacks Chuck Taylor’s Ankle With A Wrench on AEW Rampage

The Best Friends aren’t friends anymore, after Trent Beretta defeated Chuck Taylor in a Parking Lot Brawl on AEW Rampage. The fight saw both men getting busted open and several cars getting damaged. In the end, Trent hit Chuck with a piledriver on the roof of a car, before locking on a gogoplata to get a win. After the match, Trent hits Chuck’s injured ankle with a wrench, blaming it on Orange Cassidy.

Don Callis was shown watching backstage after the match was over.