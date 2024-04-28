wrestling / News
Trent Beretta Wins Parking Lot Brawl, Attacks Chuck Taylor’s Ankle With A Wrench on AEW Rampage
The Best Friends aren’t friends anymore, after Trent Beretta defeated Chuck Taylor in a Parking Lot Brawl on AEW Rampage. The fight saw both men getting busted open and several cars getting damaged. In the end, Trent hit Chuck with a piledriver on the roof of a car, before locking on a gogoplata to get a win. After the match, Trent hits Chuck’s injured ankle with a wrench, blaming it on Orange Cassidy.
Don Callis was shown watching backstage after the match was over.
Here we go!
Once Best Friends, now enemies
Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor go head-to-head in a PARKING LOT FIGHT!
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@trentylocks | @SexyChuckieT pic.twitter.com/KUvFXPAOgg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
Chuck Taylor sent crashing through the drywall!
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@trentylocks | @SexyChuckieT pic.twitter.com/ZBW6qlrmTW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
From one car to another goes Trent Beretta!
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@trentylocks | @SexyChuckieT pic.twitter.com/l4HQFsmHQD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
DURING THE BREAK:
Trent Beretta spiked him!
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@trentylocks | @SexyChuckieT pic.twitter.com/qlOvyGYsGE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
Bodies flying everywhere!
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@trentylocks | @SexyChuckieT pic.twitter.com/q6wBReXWoE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
"This is your fault" – Trent Beretta.
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@trentylocks pic.twitter.com/eH2LeT7i46
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
🤔
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/qgNUUnmIJq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
