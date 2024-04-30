Spoiler On Return For Injured Star At NXT Level Up Taping

A new report has a spoiler on an injured star returning at tonight’s NXT Level Up tapings. Fightful Select reports that Wendy Choo, who has been out of action since last May, is internally listed to return in a match against Wren Sinclair at the tapings ahead of tonight’s NXT Spring Breakin’ night two.

Choo has been out of action since being injured on the May 19th, 2023 episode of NXT Level Up. She was written off by an attack that was eventually attributed to Blair Davenport. She was in attendance at the WWE Performance Center during the WWE Draft on both nights.