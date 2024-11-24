wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Sending Claudio Castagnoli To Face Shota Umino At Wrestle Dynasty
Jon Moxley is sending Claudio Castagnoli as his emissary to face Shota Umino At Wrestle Dynasty. It was revealed during night five of the NJPW World Tag League that Moxley would be sending his Death Riders stablemate to teach Umino a lesson at the January 5th crossover event.
Moxley had previously told Umino that he was sending an emissary to face Umino at the show. You can see the video package featuring Castagnoli below:
Jon Moxley's 'emissary' for the Tokyo Dome January 5 is none other than Claudio Castagnoli!@shooter_us vs @ClaudioCSRO at #wrestledynasty?!#njpw #njWD pic.twitter.com/eu8GeSKuiG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 24, 2024
