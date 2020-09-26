wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

September 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The main event for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport next month is official, with Jon Moxley set to face Chris Dickinson. Barnett announced the match on Friday as the main event for the show, which will take place on October 11th as part of The Collective.

Barnett wrote:

“Our main event for Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport

Jon Moxely vs Chris Dickinson

Who will have the strength and determination to prevail on Oct 11th?

Watch it live on @FiteTV”

You can also see a video below with Dickinson reacting to the news:

