wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport
The main event for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport next month is official, with Jon Moxley set to face Chris Dickinson. Barnett announced the match on Friday as the main event for the show, which will take place on October 11th as part of The Collective.
Barnett wrote:
“Our main event for Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport
Jon Moxely vs Chris Dickinson
Who will have the strength and determination to prevail on Oct 11th?
Watch it live on @FiteTV”
You can also see a video below with Dickinson reacting to the news:
Our main event for Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport
Jon Moxely vs Chris Dickinson
Who will have the strength and determination to prevail on Oct 11th?
Watch it live on @FiteTV @GCWrestling_ @jonmoxley @DirtyDickinson #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/3RDIGb6d8f
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 25, 2020
Our main event for Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport
Jon Moxely vs Chris Dickinson
Who will have the strength and determination to prevail on Oct 11th?
Watch it live on @FiteTV @GCWrestling_ @jonmoxley @DirtyDickinson #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/3RDIGb6d8f
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- New Retribution Names For Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez Revealed, WWE Files Trademarks
- The Undertaker Discusses Why He Wanted To Change His Character For Boneyard Match With AJ Styles, His Reaction To The Match
- Multiple Wrestlers At September 9 AEW Taping Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19
- The Undertaker On Vince McMahon Not Liking Ending Of Last Ride Docuseries, No One Believing That He’s Actually Retired