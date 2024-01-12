Jonathan Coachman Weighs In On HOOK & Jinder Mahal Debate: ‘Wrestling Is Not About Wins’

Jonathan Coachman is the latest personality to share his thoughts on the HOOK and Jinder Mahal World Title shots debate. As previously reported, Tony Khan kicked up a hornet’s nest when he compared criticism of HOOK challenging for the AEW World Championship to Jinder Mahal getting a World Heavyweight Championship match on next week’s Raw, arguing that HOOK was 28-1 while Mahal “has literally lost every single match he’s in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage?”

Several wrestling personalities have since weighed in including Eric Bischoff, Bully Ray and more. Coachman shared his thoughts on social media, writing to Twitter:

“We also used to get amused at fans who counted wins like wrestlers “earned” them. Hell if Vince wanted I could have been world champion. But the storyline didn’t support it. It’s about the story clearly not wins in a predetermined space. Thought a boss would understand that.”

HOOK’s World Title shot against Samoa Joe will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite, two days after Mahal challenges Rollins.