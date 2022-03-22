Jonathan Gresham Wants to Defend ROH Championship Against CM Punk & Bryan Danielson

Jonathan Gresham has a couple of opponents in mind for his ROH World Title reign in CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Gresham spoke with WrestleTalk for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his goals as ROH Champion: “At the end of Final Battle, my goal was and still is to bring honor and prestige back to the Ring of Honor World Championship, and the only way for me to do that is to wrestle two men. To face CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. That’s the only way I’m going to be able to restore honor to the Ring of Honor World Championship.

“So I’m waiting for those two matches and in time, those two matches will happen. But at the moment I have to fight and wrestle some of the best the world has to offer, so that’s what I’m doing. I asked for it and companies from all over the world have asked to host Ring of Honor World Title matches. So that’s what you’ve been seeing the last few months.”

On when he found out about Tony Khan buying ROH: “I found out about Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor with the rest of the world. I was in a hotel room in Ireland and I get a phone call from a colleague that told me what was going on online. Because I kind of stay off of social media for long periods of time. So it was told to me by a colleague and I was just as shocked as everybody else.”