wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Picks Up Win At Ric Flair’s Last Match, Gets PROGRESS World Title Shot
Jonathan Gresham has a PROGRESS World Championship match after he was victorious in his match at the Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV. Tonight’s show saw Gresham defeat Alan Angels, Konosuke Takeshita and Nick Wayne in a Fatal Four-Way bout, pinning Angels with an O’Connor Roll.
It was confirmed after the match that Gresham will now get a shot at Chris Ridgeway and the PROGRESS World Champion. Gresham was the previous champion but was stripped of the title due to a DQ result in a match againt Gene Munny ended at Progress Chapter 134.
💥 Congrats to @TheJonGresham
He now earns a title shot at the @ThisIs_Progress World title.#RicFlairsLastMatch@chrisridgeway__ @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/VLZ9n8Beb2
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Future, Triple H Having A ‘Big Job’ Ahead Of Him
- Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack
- Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
- Io Shirai Officially Gets New Name In WWE, Notes On Returns Of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io