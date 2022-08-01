Jonathan Gresham Picks Up Win At Ric Flair’s Last Match, Gets PROGRESS World Title Shot

Jonathan Gresham has a PROGRESS World Championship match after he was victorious in his match at the Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV. Tonight’s show saw Gresham defeat Alan Angels, Konosuke Takeshita and Nick Wayne in a Fatal Four-Way bout, pinning Angels with an O’Connor Roll.

It was confirmed after the match that Gresham will now get a shot at Chris Ridgeway and the PROGRESS World Champion. Gresham was the previous champion but was stripped of the title due to a DQ result in a match againt Gene Munny ended at Progress Chapter 134.