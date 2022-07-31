Join 411’s Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Coverage

Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’d be lying if I said that I was always excited about the idea of this show. Ric Flair setting foot into a wrestling ring and trying to have a match at the age of 73 isn’t exactly my idea of a good time. I’d planned on not giving the show any of my interest, but three things changed my mind.

1. My work schedule has limited my live wrestling viewing this month. There are plenty of months where that wouldn’t matter, but WWE decided to jam two of their biggest events of the year into July at times where I was otherwise booked. Not to mention there was a TripleMania and an ROH PPV I was unable to cover. I’m pretty sure Ashish has forgotten I’m still around, so I should take this opportunity to boost myself back up the 411mania pecking order.

2. As much as saying such a thing risks cancellation at this point, Ric Flair’s still a big part of my wrestling fandom. I know Flair hated all of his matches after WrestleMania XXIV (most of us did), but I liked the fact I was able to attend his penultimate antepenultimate match, which took place at TNA Lockdown 2011 in Cincinnati. If this actually is his last match, I should be the one to cover it for the people. Besides, I think the Vince McMahon Top 7 article I did earlier this week ensured my cancellation, so my status on that front isn’t worth worrying about at this point.

3. The card as a whole actually looks pretty good!

As I write this introduction, there’s a chance I might miss part of the pre-show due to work obligations. Hopefully they don’t pull a Tony Khan and book three random matches on it. Maybe they’ll have Eric Bischoff come out and talk about Manscaped & Blue Chew for an hour.

****

Hey folks, Jeremy Thomas here. Steve will be missing the pre-show so if there are any matches, I’ll be your guide through them. Steve will be back for the main card though, so worry not! And if there are no pre-show matches… well, it’s nice to see y’all!