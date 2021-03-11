wrestling / News
Jordan Devlin’s Return, Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has set several matches and Jordan Devlin’s return for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on Wednesday during NXT that Devlin, the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion will return to NXT now that he can return to the United States. Devlin cut a promo and said that he would confront Santos Escobar, who was crowned Cruiserweight Champion due to Devlin being stuck in the UK.
Also set for next week is LA Knight’s NXT debut, though no opponent was named. In addition, the following matches will happen:
* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff
* Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory
* Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Imperium
