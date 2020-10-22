wrestling / News
Jordan Devlin Returns to the Ring on Next Week’s NXT UK, Andrews & Webster to Confront Eddie Dennis
– During today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network, it was announced that Jordan Devlin would be back in action and returning to the ring for next week’s show. You can view Devlin tweeting about the announcement below.
Previously, Devlin appeared on last week’s show proclaiming that he was still the rightful Cruiserweight champion. Earlier this year, WWE held a tournament which crowned Santos Escobar as the new champion, since Jordan Devlin was not able to travel and defend the title due to the pandemic.
— Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) October 22, 2020
– Also announced on this week’s show, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster are set to confront Eddie Dennis for next week’s show:
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK:@EddieDennis1986 has his work cut out for him…@MandrewsJunior & @Flash_Morgan hope to put this chapter behind them! pic.twitter.com/FBgJZc687G
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 22, 2020
