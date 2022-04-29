wrestling / News
Jordan Devlin vs. Ilja Dragunov Title Match Gets Loser Leaves NXT UK Stipulation
April 28, 2022 | Posted by
Either Jordan Devlin or Ilja Dragunov will be leaving NXT UK soon, as their NXT UK Championship match will be a “Loser Leaves NXT UK” one. WWE announced during this week’s NXT UK that the May 12th championship match will see the loser exit the brand.
The reveal was made during a contract signing that served as the show’s main event. You can see a highlight clip from the segment below:
