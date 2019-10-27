wrestling / News

Jordan Myles Calls Out Triple H, Vince McMahon Over T-Shirt Design’s Racial Connotation

October 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordan Myles NXT

– Jordan Myles is not happy about what he sees as a seriously problematic element to the design for a T-Shirt made for him, and called WWE out on it. The NXT star posted to Twitter about the shirt, which features his name in white in the shape of a smile on a red background against black.

Myles specifically tagged Triple H and Vince McMahon and noted that it was representative of the visual depiction of African-Americans in minstrel shows in the late 19th to early 20th century. Minstrel shows were known for their characterization of black people as dumb, lazy, and uneducated.

Myles noted that he was told it was supposed to be a Rolling Stones-style design, playing off the band’s mouth with a tongue sticking out logo, but wasn’t buying it. The T-shirt is no longer for sale in the store and has been replaced with a new, Looney Tunes-esque shirt:

