Jordan Myles Calls Out Triple H, Vince McMahon Over T-Shirt Design’s Racial Connotation

– Jordan Myles is not happy about what he sees as a seriously problematic element to the design for a T-Shirt made for him, and called WWE out on it. The NXT star posted to Twitter about the shirt, which features his name in white in the shape of a smile on a red background against black.

Myles specifically tagged Triple H and Vince McMahon and noted that it was representative of the visual depiction of African-Americans in minstrel shows in the late 19th to early 20th century. Minstrel shows were known for their characterization of black people as dumb, lazy, and uneducated.

Myles noted that he was told it was supposed to be a Rolling Stones-style design, playing off the band’s mouth with a tongue sticking out logo, but wasn’t buying it. The T-shirt is no longer for sale in the store and has been replaced with a new, Looney Tunes-esque shirt:

I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I’m not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important. If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH “vision” of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter. pic.twitter.com/S6Gtg9e4lP — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

You sound ignorant as hell and the bad part people like you know EXACTLY what the fuck you’re saying when saying this shit. This isn’t ok at all he’s not putting on nor selling the fucking shirt faceless ass fucknigaa THIS is where they got the design from: pic.twitter.com/aiP2qhLz7e — This World Isnt For Nuiance (@ethernwornvr) October 27, 2019

Not at all. I was told it was suppose to be “Rolling Stones” GTFOH.. — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

I’ve used this shirt as fuel. I knew the shirt existed and my soul hasn’t been able to rest properly since I’ve laid eyes on it. My voice will be heard… my true opinion will be heard.. and MY PEOPLE will have their moment. https://t.co/uMErUAGr43 — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

THEY will learn to regret after this. I promise you.. https://t.co/jvXcTM15Fq — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

Nothing poor about my soul. This shirt is what’s wrong with America and the wrestling industry. https://t.co/RubgtSRxe1 — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019