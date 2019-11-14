Various News: Jordan Myles Deletes Twitter Account, NJPW Lion’s Break 2 Lineups, Sammy Guevara Vlogs From Full Gear

– Jordan Myles has deleted his Twitter account. This follows two rants he posted yesterday, in which he announced he was quitting WWE, which he said was racist. He also claimed that the “old guard” were holding the younger stars back.

– NJPW has announced the lineup for their Lion’s Break Project 2 in Anaheim at the Anaheim Convention Center on December 7-8 for CharaExpo USA 2019.

December 7:

Alex Coughlin vs. Barret Brown

Misterioso and Aaron Solow vs. Sterling Riegel & Logan Riegel

Clark Connors vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Ren Narita vs. El Desperado

The Mega Coaches (Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi) vs. IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori.

December 8:

Alex Coughlin vs. Aaron Solow.

Misterioso & Barret Brown vs. Sterling Riegel & Logan Riegel

Clark Connors vs. El Phantasmo

Ren Narita vs. Taiji Ishimori

The Mega Coaches vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

– Sammy Guevara has posted a new video, which is his vlog from AEW Full Gear.