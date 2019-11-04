wrestling / News
Jordan Myles Is Waiting For WWE To Reach Out
November 4, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Jordan Myles has been at odds with WWE over a t-shirt design that he claimed was racist. He said he didn’t approve of it, although WWE claimed he did. He also took shots at ROH and Jay Lethal during his various rants. In his latest post, he said that he’s waiting on WWE to reach out to him or else he’s going to continue making himself heard.
He wrote: “If wwe doesn’t reach out to me by tomorrow I’ll make sure my voice and my movement will be heard..#ForTheCulture”
If wwe doesn’t reach out to me by tomorrow I’ll make sure my voice and my movement will be heard..#ForTheCulture
— Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) November 4, 2019
