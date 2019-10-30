wrestling / News
Jordan Myles Releases New ‘F Racism, Watch Wrestling’ T-Shirt
Jordan Myles didn’t like WWE’s t-shirt for him, so he released his own. We previously reported that Myles was upset with WWE for a shirt that he felt was racially insensitive being released with his name on it. He has since called the company racist and said it doesn’t care about black people. Now Myles has released his own shirt, which reads: “Fuck Racism, Watch Wrestling.”
☝🏾☝🏾☝🏾
All money goes towards the ADAA foundation..
Wtf I need the money for.. pic.twitter.com/N6ZKhnjOL1
— Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 30, 2019
Meanwhile, Booker T previously commented on the situation, saying that Myles didn’t handle it right. Myles reacted to that on Twitter.
Yo @BookerT5x I got nothing but respect for you. Have me on the podcast and we can discuss this situation as a whole.
— Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 30, 2019
