Jordan Myles Releases New ‘F Racism, Watch Wrestling’ T-Shirt

Jordan Myles didn’t like WWE’s t-shirt for him, so he released his own. We previously reported that Myles was upset with WWE for a shirt that he felt was racially insensitive being released with his name on it. He has since called the company racist and said it doesn’t care about black people. Now Myles has released his own shirt, which reads: “Fuck Racism, Watch Wrestling.”

https://t.co/jZI0AVb9r4 ☝🏾☝🏾☝🏾 All money goes towards the ADAA foundation.. Wtf I need the money for.. pic.twitter.com/N6ZKhnjOL1 — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Booker T previously commented on the situation, saying that Myles didn’t handle it right. Myles reacted to that on Twitter.