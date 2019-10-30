wrestling / News

Jordan Myles Releases New ‘F Racism, Watch Wrestling’ T-Shirt

October 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ACH Albert Hardie Jr Jordan Myles, NXT, WWE

Jordan Myles didn’t like WWE’s t-shirt for him, so he released his own. We previously reported that Myles was upset with WWE for a shirt that he felt was racially insensitive being released with his name on it. He has since called the company racist and said it doesn’t care about black people. Now Myles has released his own shirt, which reads: “Fuck Racism, Watch Wrestling.”

Meanwhile, Booker T previously commented on the situation, saying that Myles didn’t handle it right. Myles reacted to that on Twitter.

