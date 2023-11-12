Jordan Oliver Would Join Any Company That Lets Him Tag Team with Nick Wayne

In a recent Fightful interview, Jordan Oliver provided some details about his contract ambitions, explaining that his ideal arrangement would be a full-time contract with NJPW. However, Oliver admitted that if he got a shot at being on a tag team with Nick Wayne again, he would sign without particularly caring which promotion made the offer. You can find a highlight on the subject from Oliver and watch the complete interview below.

On what kind of contract he wants for the future: “So recently I said, ‘I’m not in a rush to sign any contract.’ But I will sign anywhere if I get to tag with my little brother, Nick Wayne. My main goal in wrestling is to wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling full time, but if I can tag with Nick Wayne, I will do it. It’s my favorite thing in professional wrestling. I have never felt so alive, so perfect in my place with my brother in my corner.”