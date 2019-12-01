wrestling / News

UPDATED: Jordynne Grace Says The Sandman Told Her, Rosemary, Tessa Blanchard, & Taya Valkyrie That ‘Women Main Eventing Is Wrong’, Jericho & Others Respond

December 1, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Jordynne Grace Impact wrestling 11-8-18

UPDATED: Several wrestlers including Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, and Madison Rayne have taken to Twitter to respond to The Sandman allegedly telling Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and Tessa Blanchard that “women main eventing is wrong.”

ORIGINAL: Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace took to Twitter tonight after the WrestleCade Supershow where Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Grace headlined. Grace claims that The Sandman approached her, Rosemary, Taya, and Tessa before their match and told them that “women main eventing is wrong.” She tweeted:

“Hey remember that time The Sandman came up to four women about to main event to tell us that women main eventing is “wrong” and “any male wrestler with any sort of experience would agree”?

Was this in 1998?

No, it was tonight. December 2019.”

She later tweeted that the full conversation was even worse: “Too long for Twitter, but it’s worse than you’re probably even imagining”

A fan replied telling her to keep private conversations private, and she responded saying Sandman said this loud enough for the entire locker room to hear: “Oh yeah, saying it loud enough for the whole locker room to hear and then asking other wrestlers if they agreed with him sure is private.”

It was also referenced that Tessa told off Sandman.

Shanna was shocked to hear the news, tweeting: “I… am speechless”

